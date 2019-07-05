State sports brief

GOLF

O'Riley leads Fourth of July Classic

Zack O'Riley opened a one-stroke lead Thursday at the conclusion of the first round of the Fourth of July Classic at War Memorial Golf Course in Little Rock.

O'Riley shot a 2-under-par 62 and leads Ryan Spurlock and Beau Glover by a stroke heading into Saturday's second round. The three-round tournament concludes Sunday.

Joey Nichols and Rodrigo Rivas shot even-par 64s and are tied for fourth place, a stroke ahead of Rob Brown at 65.

Defending champion Chris Jenkins leads four players at 2-over 66.

Kyle Thompson shot a 1-under 63 and leads the Mid-Senior division. Barry Davis also shot a 63 on Thursday and leads the Senior division, while Dill Gunn's 4-over 68 has him in front of the Super Seniors. Charlie Angel and Charly Jones each shot a 3-over 67 to lead the Masters division.

