Super Quiz: Art and artists

Which artist painted the Mona Lisa?
For what do the letters stand in an M.A. degree?
On this TV show, the chairs of the coaches face away from the performer.
This escape artist died of a ruptured appendix after a punch in the stomach.
Lust for Life is the biography of this artist.
This 2011 Best Picture film is in the style of a black-and-white silent film.
Complete the title of the novel: A Portrait of the Artist as a __.
At an early age, this artist's legs ceased to grow.
In 1985, major recording artists combined to release this song.
ANSWERS
Leonardo da Vinci
Master of Arts
The Voice
Harry Houdini
Vincent van Gogh
The Artist
Young Man
Toulouse-Lautrec
"We Are the World"
