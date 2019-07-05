Sections
Super Quiz: Art and artists

Today at 1:37 a.m.

  1. Which artist painted the Mona Lisa?

  2. For what do the letters stand in an M.A. degree?

  3. On this TV show, the chairs of the coaches face away from the performer.

  4. This escape artist died of a ruptured appendix after a punch in the stomach.

  5. Lust for Life is the biography of this artist.

  6. This 2011 Best Picture film is in the style of a black-and-white silent film.

  7. Complete the title of the novel: A Portrait of the Artist as a __.

  8. At an early age, this artist's legs ceased to grow.

  9. In 1985, major recording artists combined to release this song.

  1. Leonardo da Vinci

  2. Master of Arts

  3. The Voice

  4. Harry Houdini

  5. Vincent van Gogh

  6. The Artist

  7. Young Man

  8. Toulouse-Lautrec

  9. "We Are the World"

MovieStyle on 07/05/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Art and artists

