Travs find success this Fourth of July

Fans clad in red, white and blue flooded Dickey-Stephens Park on Thursday night in North Little Rock for a dose of Fourth of July baseball, postgame fireworks and even a hot dog eating contest.

The concourses were packed. The berms were packed. Most of the seats were filled. Red, white and blue banners hung from the luxury boxes. And an hour after the game had ended, a majority of the 9,542 fans stuck around for the fireworks.

Today’s game ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS WHEN 7:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RH Nabil Crismatt (2-5, 2.36 ERA); Cardinals: RH Angel Rondon (3-0, 3.18 ERA) TICKETS $12 box seats, $8 reserved, $6 general admission ($1 higher on game day). Gates open one hour before first pitch. PROMOTIONS Postgame fireworks SHORT HOPS Manager Cesar Nicolas is currently away from the Travelers fulfilling “family obligations,” according to a team official. Nicolas is expected to return to the team by Sunday. Tony Arnerich, the Seattle Mariners’ catching coordinator, is the interim. … Mariners right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala, who ruptured his Achilles in August, is currently on a rehab assignment with the Travs. THE WEEK AHEAD TODAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

The Travelers, wearing jerseys resembling the American flag, rewarded those in attendance with a 2-0 victory over the Springfield Cardinals -- a rare Independence Day victory for the club.

Prior to Thursday, the Travelers were 1-4 in their last five Fourth of July home games. Arkansas had been outscored by a combined 20 runs in those games. The club had also been 4-6 in its last 10 total July 4 games.

"Total coincidence," Travelers play-by-play announcer Steven Davis said with a grin in the press box.

But a shutout victory Thursday in front of a lively, sold-out crowd helped put a dent in that narrative, as the Travelers opened a seven-game homestand with a four-game series with Springfield.

Left-hander Justus Sheffield, who's in his first season with the Seattle Mariners' organization after being traded from the New York Yankees in November, turned in another strong start for the Travelers. Sheffield pitched 7 shutout innings, allowing only 2 hits, 1 walk and striking out 5.

This came fresh off one of Sheffield's best professional pitching performances on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park, when the 23-year-old took a no-hitter into the eighth inning during the Travs' 2-1 walk-off victory over the Tulsa Drillers.

Sheffield now owns a 1.41 ERA in four starts for the Travelers, after being sent down from Class AAA Tacoma on June 15 due to a stretch of poor outings. He's allowed just 3 runs, 5 walks and struck out 29 while with the Travs.

"I feel really good," Sheffield said. "The way I feel right now, I feel like that I'm just going out there and just executing, sticking with the plan. Just glad to finally get in that groove."

Third baseman Mike Ahmed led Arkansas at the plate Thursday with a 2-for-2 night and an RBI.

The Travelers scored a run in each of the first two innings, courtesy of an RBI single into left by left fielder Kyle Lewis in the first, which plated shortstop Donnie Walton, and a sacrifice fly by Ahmed that scored right fielder Luis Liberato in the second. Liberato had previously ripped a line drive off the right-center wall for a triple.

In the top of the ninth, the Cardinals, who were ineffective on offense all evening, finally found some life.

Right-handed closer Art Warren came on and issued two walks. Springfield had runners on first and second with two outs. That prompted a mound visit from catcher Joseph Odom.

"I was just kind of falling off a little bit," Warren said. "Just kind of rushing down the mound, as opposed to staying back and staying over the rubber, that way I'm able to get out in front with the ball.

"[Odom] came out and gave me a breather. Things were speeding up there, and he just let me get my breath under me."

Odom's visit paid off, and Warren quickly calmed down. Warren struck out Springfield catcher Brian O'Keefe during the next at-bat to help the Travs take Game 1 of the series.

SPRNGFLD AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Toerner, lf 4 0 0 0 Walton, ss 2 1 0 0

Martinez, 3b 3 0 0 0 White, 1b 4 0 0 0

Carlson, cf 4 0 0 0 T-Williams, cf 4 0 0 0

Mieses, rf 3 0 1 0 Lewis, lf 3 0 1 1

O'Keefe, c 3 0 0 0 Zammrelli, dh 3 0 0 0

Chinea, dh 3 0 0 0 Odom, c 3 0 0 0

Kirtley, 1b 3 0 0 0 Liberato, rf 3 1 1 0

Triunfel, 2b 3 0 0 0 Ahmed, 3b 2 0 2 1

Ascanio, ss 3 0 1 0 Cowan, 2b 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 29 0 2 0 TOTALS 27 2 4 2

Springfield 000 000 000 -- 0 2 1

Arkansas 110 000 00x -- 2 4 0

E -- Kirtley. DP -- Springfield 1. LOB -- Springfield 5, Arkansas 4. 2B -- Ascanio, Ahmed. 3B -- Liberato. SF -- Ahmed. SB -- Carlson, Ahmed.

SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Fagalde L, 1-1 6 3 2 1 1 4

Jones 2 1 0 0 1 3

SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Sheffield W, 2-0 7 2 0 0 1 5

Haberer 1 0 0 0 0 2

Warren S, 10 1 0 0 0 2 2

Umpires -- Home: Ghani; First: Walsh; Third: Barrett. Time -- 2:39. Attendance -- 9,542.

Sports on 07/05/2019