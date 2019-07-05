Trump steps up census request

In this July 1, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said administration officials were working on Independence Day in hopes of finding a way to have the 2020 census include a citizenship question even though the government has begun the process of printing the questionnaire without it.

"So important for our Country that the very simple and basic 'Are you a Citizen of the United States?' question be allowed to be asked in the 2020 Census," Trump said in his first tweet of the holiday.

Trump's administration has faced numerous roadblocks to adding the question, including last week's Supreme Court ruling that blocked its inclusion, at least temporarily. The Justice Department had insisted to the Supreme Court that it needed the matter resolved by the end of June because of a deadline to begin printing census forms and other materials.

But on Wednesday, department officials told a federal judge in Maryland they believed there could be a way to meet Trump's demands.

"There may be a legally available path," Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt told U.S. District Judge George Hazel during a conference call with parties to one of three census lawsuits. The call was closed to reporters; a transcript was made available soon after.

In a separate case in New York, the Justice Department told a judge it was asked to re-evaluate "all available options" in the wake of the Supreme Court decision. The government, which didn't say who asked it to do so, said it may seek additional guidance from the Supreme Court to speed the litigation if it decides to move forward with the question.

Trump said Wednesday on Twitter that news reports about the Commerce Department dropping its push for a citizenship question were fake and the administration is "absolutely moving forward."

That tweet prompted lawyers for New York state and a coalition of pro-immigrant groups to request a status conference before the judge in Manhattan to determine the government's position on the citizenship question and whether "emergency relief," such as a court order, may be necessary.

In January, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan blocked the citizenship question after a two-week trial. The Supreme Court sped up consideration of the case, skipping over a lower appeals court, to produce a ruling in time to finalize the census before the surveys are printed.

The Supreme Court ruling last week was a win for immigrant-rights groups and Democrats who said the citizenship question was designed to dilute their voting power. They said that the citizenship question sought to reduce immigrants' participation in the survey and that administration officials hid their true aim of boosting Republican votes.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had said the goal of the question was to help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voters -- a claim with which the Supreme Court disagreed.

"I respect the Supreme Court but strongly disagree with its ruling regarding my decision to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 Census," Ross said in a statement Tuesday. "The Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question."

The high court said the administration needed to put forward a rationale for the question that could pass legal muster. The court said Ross' stated rationale for including the citizenship question was "contrived" and couldn't be squared with the evidence about his true motivations.

At the hearing in Maryland, where one of several challenges to the census question was heard, Hazel said he would reopen the case to consider whether there was a discriminatory motive behind the question if the U.S. planned to include the query, according to the transcript of Wednesday's phone conference.

The government's lawyer also told Hazel that the U.S. was "continuing with the process of printing the questionnaire without a citizenship question, and that process has not stopped."

The U.S. Constitution requires a census every 10 years, and census day is set by federal law as April 1. The administration has said the 2020 census questionnaire needed to be ready for printing by June 30.

In a letter to Democratic members of Congress on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that "as long as President Trump continues to try to add a citizenship question to the census, we will continue our work to expose the Trump administration's true, corrupt motivations -- including holding the administration in contempt of Congress on the census."

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Jill Colvin, Michael Schneider and Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press; and by Margaret Talev, Andrew Harris, Josh Wingrove and Bob Van Voris of Bloomberg News.

