2nd quake in 2 days hits desert

LOS ANGELES -- A magnitude-6.9 earthquake jolted Southern California and was felt as far away as Mexico on Friday night, but no major damage was reported.

The quake, which initially was reported as magnitude-7.1, would be the largest temblor in the region in 20 years and was centered in the same area as a 6.4 quake that hit a day earlier.

The shaker at 8:19 p.m. Pacific time was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, a Mojave Desert town 150 miles away from Los Angeles that saw building damage, fires and several injuries from the earlier quake.

Officials in San Bernardino County reported homes shifting, foundations cracking and retaining walls coming down. One person suffered minor injuries and was being treated by firefighters, they said.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology, tweeted that the quake was part of the sequence that produced the earlier quake.

The new jolt was felt in downtown Los Angeles as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. Reports said the quake rocked chandeliers and rattled furniture as far away as Las Vegas, and the U.S. Geological Survey said it was felt in Mexico as well.

Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department told KNX-AM radio more than 1,000 firefighters were mobilized, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake happened as communities in the Mojave Desert tallied damage and made emergency repairs to cracked roads and broken pipes from the earlier quake.

Hours earlier, seismologists had said that quake had been followed by more than 1,700 aftershocks and that they might continue for years. However, that quake would now be considered a foreshock to the Friday night temblor.

The small town of Ridgecrest assessed damage after several fires and multiple injuries that were blamed on the magnitude-6.4 quake. A shelter drew 28 people overnight Thursday, but not all of them slept inside as the ground shook.

"Some people slept outside in tents because they were so nervous," said Marium Mohiuddin of the American Red Cross.

Damage appeared limited to desert areas from the first quake.

The quake involved two perpendicular faults but it was unlikely to affect any fault lines away from the immediate area, seismologists said.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital remained closed as state inspectors assessed it, spokesman Jayde Glenn said. The hospital's own review found no structural damage, but there were cracks in walls, broken water pipes and water damage.

The hospital was prepared to help women in labor and to give triage care to emergency patients. Fifteen patients were evacuated to other hospitals after the quake, Glenn said.

The quake did not appear to have caused major damage to roads and bridges, but it did open three cracks across a short stretch of California Route 178 near the tiny town of Trona, said transportation department spokesman Christine Knadler.

Those cracks were temporarily sealed, but engineers were investigating whether the two-lane highway was damaged beneath the cracks, Knadler said. Bridges in the area were also being checked.

The Ridgecrest library was closed as volunteers and staff members picked up hundreds of books that fell off shelves. The building's cinder-block walls also had some cracks, said Charissa Wagner, library branch supervisor.

Wagner was at her home in the small city of 29,000 people when a small foreshock hit, followed by the large one, putting her and her 11-year-old daughter on edge.

"The little one was like, 'Oh what just happened.' The big one came later and that was scarier," she said.

Meanwhile, the nation's second-largest city revealed plans to lower slightly the threshold for public alerts from its earthquake early-warning app. But officials said the change was in the works before Thursday's quake, which gave scientists at the California Institute of Technology's seismology lab 48 seconds of warning but did not trigger a public notification.

"Our goal is to alert people who might experience potentially damaging shaking, not just feel the shaking," said Robert de Groot, a spokesman for the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system.

California is partnering with the federal government to build the statewide earthquake warning system, with the goal of turning it on by June 2021. The state has already spent at least $25 million building it, including installing hundreds of seismic stations throughout the state.

