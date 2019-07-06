Benton I-30 work to close some lanes

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a 5.5-mile section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require more overnight lane closings starting Monday and lasting through July 20, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound and westbound lanes on I-30 will be alternately closed in various areas between Sevier Street/South Street in Benton and the U.S. 70 interchange during nighttime hours, weather permitting, for pavement striping and barrier wall placement.

The eastbound inside and outside lanes will be alternately closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The same lanes westbound will be alternately closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The frontage roads at the South Street overpass will be reduced to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Interstate traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs.

The work is part of a project to widen I-30 to six lanes from four between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements to the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.

