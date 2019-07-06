College board votes to take state's $6M

Board members for Henderson State University on Friday voted to accept a $6 million, zero-interest state loan after hearing President Glen Jones say the campus has overdue accounts with vendors.

"There is an immediate need," Jones told the board, which met via teleconference. Two past-due accounts total about $1.2 million, including with food service provider Sodexo and for campus maintenance, the board was told.

The Arkadelphia campus has imposed a hiring freeze and other cost-saving measures that Jones has said will last throughout the 2019-20 academic year. Unpaid student accounts have caused a deficit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, Jones has said.

On Friday, Jones said he believes the board had incorrect information in May when they approved a $68.7 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

At the May meeting, board members were told of a small budget surplus as the school approached the June 30 end of its fiscal year. Last week, Jones announced the cost-saving measures and requested the $6 million loan.

"We passed the budget [in May]. Did we have incorrect information then?" board vice chairman Brown Hardman asked.

"I believe so. When we passed the budget -- I became aware of some things after the budget was passed," Jones said. "And that's what we've been working to identify, as we've identified that we have some concerns surrounding cash flows as it relates specifically to collecting on student accounts."

Jones previously told the Democrat-Gazette that no estimate was available for the deficit as accountants are still working to close the books.

Trustees unanimously voted to accept the loan, approving a motion that also included meeting again Friday rather than waiting until a scheduled July 19 meeting.

"I'm going to just assume that the issue that's at hand -- if we had current accounts receivable, all collectable, we wouldn't be having a problem right now," board member Ross Whipple said.

But Whipple and other board members repeatedly asked Jones when they could see documents relating to the school's current problems, stating they lacked clarity on the school's financial situation.

"I, and possibly others on the board, have not seen any financial documents relating to this financial crisis. I'm requesting copies to review," said board member Eddie Arnold.

Jones said documents sought by the board were not yet available.

Some wondered if they should delay a vote on the loan, which was approved by the state on Monday.

Hardman spoke about Henderson State faculty members' no-confidence vote in May 2018 that declared Jones and three vice presidents "unfit for leadership" for reasons that included a lack of financial responsibility.

"They warned us specifically about financial concerns," Hardman said, adding that "in recent days I've heard from 1,000 different people, I guess" asking why the board ignored that vote.

He said he had considered voting against taking the $6 million.

"I know we need the money, but I know nothing about what our plans are to do with it," Hardman said, speaking before Jones described the need for the cash.

Board chairman Johnny Hudson spoke in favor of voting Friday to approve the loan.

"We've got some outstanding accounts payable that need to be paid. They're past due, OK," Hudson said.

Accepting the loan "gives us time" to collect unpaid student accounts, Hudson said. He cited Jones, saying that the amount that can be collected is "probably $4.5 million, according to the president."

Six members of the seven-person board voted to accept the loan, with trustee Creed Spann absent. Spann had a previous commitment, Tina Hall, the university's executive director for marketing and communications, said in an email.

The state's top finance official approved a loan from the state's Budget Stabilization Trust Fund, which must be repaid by June 30 of next year. It's the first such loan from the fund to a public higher education institution since a 2009 loan to the University of Central Arkansas.

The state Department of Higher Education has recommended the board consider joining a university system, but trustees did not discuss the topic Friday.

