Crismatt blossoms as starter for Travs

Nabil Crismatt's argument for being the best starting pitcher in the Texas League got even stronger Friday night.

Crismatt turned in another efficient outing for the Arkansas Travelers, tossing 6 shutout innings while allowing 1 hit, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts en route to a 3-0 victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Today’s game ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS WHEN 6:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RH Darren McCaughan (7-4, 2.62 ERA); Cardinals: RH Johan Oviedo (1-4, 6.59 ERA) TICKETS $12 box seats, $8 reserved, $6 general admission ($1 higher on game day). Gates open one hour before first pitch. PROMOTIONS Print giveaway SHORT HOPS Travs first baseman Evan White and right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn were put on the temporary inactive List on Friday. The two are slated to compete for the American League team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Sunday night in Cleveland. As a result, right-handed pitcher Scott Boches was called up from Class A Modesto and catcher Brennon Kaleiwahea was called up from the Arizona League Mariners. THE WEEK AHEAD TODAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

The Travs, who combined to throw a one-hitter Friday, have won the first two games of the four-game series.

Crismatt, a 24-year-old right-hander from Barranquilla, Colombia, lowered his ERA to 2.17, which is the best in the Texas League.

"I feel that I'm getting better every single day I go out there," Crismatt said.

He's in his eighth season of professional baseball, the first seven of which he spent bouncing around in the New York Mets' farm system.

Crismatt took a gamble when he decided to enter free agency in November. On Jan. 24, the Seattle Mariners signed him to a minor-league deal and gave him an invite to spring training.

"I was a little bit afraid when I was taking the decision to leave the [Mets]," Crismatt said. "But in life, you have to take chances, and as soon as I got here to Seattle, I feel at home and they're treating me really good and I'm really happy to be here."

Crismatt began the 2019 season with Class AAA Tacoma before being sent down to Arkansas on April 19. In three starts for Tacoma, Crismatt gave up 15 earned runs, 19 hits, 7 walks and 2 home runs in 14 innings.

Almost immediately after he joined Arkansas, he and Travs pitching coach Pete Woodworth -- or "Woody," as Crismatt calls him -- put together a checklist of important items the right-hander needed to work on. Those included getting ahead in the count, better fastball command and sharpening secondary pitches.

"He kept it really simple," Woodworth said. "He said, 'These are the things I did when I was really good,' and just like anybody, he'd drifted away from them -- so we helped get him back."

For every pitcher in baseball, those are key goals. But performing them at-bat after at-bat is an entirely different challenge.

"He's done that extremely well since the day he got down here," Woodworth said. "It may be boring, it may be simple, but he does it extremely well.

"Guys have the problem and the issue of making things too complicated, whether they're moving up a level or coming back down, and in the game in general."

Since his demotion, Crismatt has settled into a groove and cemented himself as one of the Texas League's top arms.

He now has 12 starts and a relief appearance under his belt with the Travelers. Along with his 2.17 ERA, Crismatt owns a league-best 0.88 WHIP, with 75 strikeouts and only 11 walks. Opposing batters are averaging just .198 against him.

As for eventually getting back to Tacoma, Crismatt believes that will take care of itself.

"The only thing I can control is go out there and pitch," Crismatt said. "Every time they give me the ball every five days, try to do my job and just see what happens."

Crismatt was staked to a lead in the first inning against the Cardinals. An error by Springfield first baseman Zach Kirtley allowed Jordan Cowan to score, and Luis Liberato made it 2-0 with a two-out single.

Liberato also drove in Kyle Lewis with a single in the third to cap the scoring. Liberato and Lewis combined for five of the game's seven hits.

Sports on 07/06/2019