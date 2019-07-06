Daily record

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

June 17

Robert and Amanda Bull, Maumelle, son.

June 21

Brian Baker and Bianca Clemons, Little Rock, son.

June 24

Derrius and Shaun Bates, Sherwood, daughter.

June 26

William Jones and Whitney Daniels, North Little Rock, son.

Jacob and Chrystal Miller, North Little Rock, daughter.

June 27

Daniel Clevenger and Eliza Liberato, Cabot, daughter.

June 28

Ethan and Amanda Quick, Beebe, son.

Kyler Nordeck and Saroja Shrestha-Nordeck, Little Rock, daughter.

June 30

Kersten Pledger and Rachel Ward, Jacksonvile, daughter.

Tony Johnson, and Raven Scales, North Little Rock, daughter.

July 1

Kenneth Del Hunter and Edi Carpenter, Jacksonville, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Tyson Flowers, 46 and Latoiya Young, 44, both of Stuttgart.

Benjamin Reid, 22, and Sojourner Pridoehl, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Arthur Edwards, 61, and Louise Bailey, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Thomas Fletcher, 28, of Little Rock, and Lauren Bennett, 20, of Sherwood.

George Baldwin, 77, of Little Rock, Amanda Woody, 41, of Jacksonville.

Jeffrey England, 60, and Carla Summers, 49, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Wilkins, 36, and Hannah Baer, 30, both of Little Rock.

Justin Ross, 37, and Yulonda Warrior, 50, both of Little Rock.

Acie Cummins, 42, and Chelsie Williams, 31, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Crim, 36, and Melanie Kelley, 42, both of Cabot.

Leonardo Flores, 25, and Miracle Levine, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Martin Davis, 50, and Angela Godfrey, 50, both of Jacksonville.

Emmurley Dickerson, 21, of Little Rock, and Bradley Knight, 24, of North Little Rock.

Amina Haywood, 37, of Bauxite, and Kevin Jones, 44, of Woodson.

Vincent Price, 33, and Faith Mwiza, 29, both of Little Rock.

Latricia Best, 32, and Adruab Dabrney, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Ethan Williams, 39, of North Little Rock, and Lakesha Harris, 42, of Sherwood.

Braden Thomas, 24, and Taylor Dooly, 23, both of Little Rock.

Najah Gibson, 32, and Jamarous Robinson, 30, both of North Litlle Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-2571 Teresa Johnson v. William Johnson.

19-2574 Sharon Mcelroy v. Michael Mcelroy.

19-2578 Sarah Gillihan v. James Gillihan III.

Metro on 07/06/2019