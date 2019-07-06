Fireworks calls fall 36%, LR police say

The number of Fourth of July fireworks-related reports to the Little Rock Police Department dropped this year after the department implemented a new email system for complaints.

Communications Division Commander Capt. Ty Tyrrell on Friday credited the implementation of the temporary nuisance fireworks email account this year for a significant reduction in the number of calls received to the 911 call center.

"I am quite certain the reduction was due to the implementation of the e-mail account," Tyrrell said in a news release.

The average number of calls to the emergency and nonemergency lines on any day in July is 1,359, Tyrrell said previously. The office received 2,550 calls on July 4, 2018, the majority of which were to report illegal fireworks.

On Thursday the office received 1,771 fireworks-related calls, a 36% decrease from 2018, along with a total drop in calls being made to 911, the release said.

Tyrrell said previously that emails would be screened by communications supervisors, who would check to make sure the address hadn't been reported already and then send the location to officers. Violent crimes apprehension team officers -- who normally spend the day serving warrants -- were assigned to fireworks patrol Thursday, along with one unit from each division.

