Hearing set before abortion bars start

A hearing on whether three new state laws concerning abortion should be blocked from taking effect on July 24, their scheduled effective date, was scheduled Friday for July 22.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker scheduled the hearing on a request for a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction on Acts 493, 619 and 700, all of 2019, to begin at 10 a.m. that day. She noted that she has a full day available to hear arguments.

On June 26, a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of all three laws passed during this spring's legislative session was filed by the state's three abortion clinics and two doctors who perform abortions for the clinics, on behalf of themselves and their patients. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas is backing the lawsuit.

Act 493 bans abortions in Arkansas after 18 weeks of pregnancy except in medical emergencies and in cases of rape or incest. Current law prohibits abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Act 619 prohibits abortions based solely on the prenatal diagnosis of Down Syndrome.

Act 700 requires doctors performing abortions to be board-certified or eligible for board certification in obstetrics and gynecology and amends the definition of viability, generally regarded as the point at which a fetus may survive independently outside the womb, to include the likelihood that the fetus can survive with artificial life support.

The case was originally assigned to U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, but he granted the plaintiffs' request to consolidate the case with another case that the plaintiffs said involved similar factual and legal issues, as well as overlapping witnesses.

That case, before Baker, challenged Act 577 of 2015, which requires doctors performing abortions in Arkansas to contract with a second doctor who has hospital admitting privileges. The issue became moot when a qualifying doctor stepped forward, and consequently, the plaintiffs have a motion pending to dismiss the case.

Attorneys for the state objected to the cases being consolidated and asked Baker to un-do Wilson's order, but she declined. She also noted that because of the acts' effective dates, she must rule on the requests to halt their implementation before July 24.

Holly Dickson, legal director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said the "dangerously extreme bans and restrictions" enacted by Arkansas lawmakers are part of a nationwide effort to criminalize abortion.

Jerry Cox, president of the Family Council, a conservative education and research organization based in Little Rock, criticized the ACLU for "challenging laws designed to do things like ensure abortion doctors are properly certified ... and protect babies from being aborted simply because they have Down Syndrome."

He also said, "Historically, even people who support abortion have said abortion doctors need proper training. The fact that the ACLU and Planned Parenthood would challenge these laws shows they are severely out of touch with the rest of Arkansas."

Planned Parenthood operates one abortion clinic in Little Rock and another in Fayetteville. The other plaintiff is Little Rock Family Planning Services, which operates one clinic in Little Rock.

Metro on 07/06/2019