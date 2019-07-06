American Coco Gauff, 15, celebrates after defeating Slovenia’s Polona Hercog at Wimbledon on Friday. She became the youngest woman to win a singles match at Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

WIMBLEDON, England — It was easy to forget that Coco Gauff is still just 15 as she stood on the grass of Centre Court, pounding her chest and shouting, “Let’s go! Come on!” to celebrate a 32-stroke point that forced a third set in her match Friday evening at Wimbledon.

Up in the stands, Mom rose to pump a fist and yell, “Yes!” Thousands of spectators jumped out of their seats, too, roaring. By then, Gauff already twice had been a point from losing in the third round to Polona Hercog of Slovenia.

Most players, no matter the age, would not be able to find a path past that kind of a deficit on this imposing stage, would not be able to handle that sort of stress and figure out a way. Gauff is, quite clearly, not most players. That much has been established. How far can she go, both this fortnight and in the future? The tennis world is watching, waiting to learn the answers.

That Gauff, ranked 313th and facing another unseeded player, was scheduled to appear at Wimbledon’s main stadium says plenty about what a sensation the Floridian already is. That she won this one, and how she did so — erasing a pair of match points and coming back to beat Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 — offer some insight into what Gauff might become.

“Obviously, this moment is an incredible moment,” Gauff said. “I’m still excited I get to keep living it.”

As it is, she was the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in the professional era, winning three matches last week against higher-ranked women in the preliminary rounds.

Then, by upsetting five-time champion Venus Williams, who is 39, in the first round of the main event, Gauff became the youngest woman to win a match at the All England Club since 1991, when Jennifer Capriati reached the semifinals at 15.

That was followed by a victory against 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova, who is 30, before getting past Hercog, 28. When a reporter wanted to know how Gauff might spend the prize money she’s already earned of about $220,000, she replied: “I mean, I can’t buy a car because I can’t drive.”

Next up for Gauff: A f o u r t h - r o u n d m a t c h u p against 2018 French Open champion and former No. 1 Simona Halep, who eliminated two-time major champ Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1.

Other women’s contests Monday will be No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova against Karolina Muchova, No. 8 Elina Svitolina against No. 24 Petra Martic, and Dayana Yastremska against Zhang Shuai, who defeated former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-2.

In the men’s draw Friday, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was given a test by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz before claiming a 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-4 victory for his place in the last 16.

Djokovic is aiming for his fifth title on the hallowed grass turf and the 32-year-old is hoping to successfully defend the title for a second time after his triumphs in 2014 and 2015.

Djokovic missed six break points before finally converting a seventh opportunity to move in front 6-5 before serving out the first set.

Hurkacz, who is ranked 48th in the world, levelled the match through a tie-break but the four-time champion stormed through the third frame and completed the contest on serve in three hours on Court One.

“He pushed me. He gave it his all and played a great quality match,” Djokovic said of his opponent. “I was a bit hesitant in the play, which wasn’t the case in the first two matches. I’m really pleased with the way I finished the match.”

Kevin Anderson, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s final, was eliminated by Argentina’s Guido Pella as the South African fourth seed was beaten in a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) result.

Also in the men’s draw, Russian 10th and 11th seeds Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev are out.

Khachanov lost 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 to Spain’s Roberto Bautista-Agut, while Medvedev fell in five sets to Belgium’s David Goffin.

The falling of seeds means that Milos Raonic is the highest seed left in the draw at number 15, but Djokovic says he is not overlooking any opponent or thinking about a favorable route to the final.

“You always come out with your best game,” Djokovic said. “The lower-ranked players, they find these tournaments as a great opportunity for them to highlight their

WOMEN’S SINGLES

THIRD ROUND

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Maria Sakkari (31), Greece, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-2.

Petra Martic (24), Croatia, def. Danielle Rose Collins, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit (20), Estonia, 7-6 (7), 6-3. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Su-Wei Hsieh (28), Chinese Taipei, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Simona Halep (7), Romania, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-1.

Cori Gauff, United States, def. Polona Her-cog, Slovenia, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Shuai Zhang, China, def. Caroline Wozniacki

(14), Denmark, 6-4, 6-2.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-3.

strengths, to eventually get a scalp and win against a top player. That’s what happens.”

Raonic, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2016, dispatched American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7-1), 6-2, 6-1 to face Pella next.

Friday's results

Friday’s results from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

MEN’S SINGLES

THIRD ROUND

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Felix Auger Aliassime (19), Canada, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

David Goffin (21), Belgium, def. Daniil Medvedev (11), Russia, 4-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Guido Pella (26), Argentina, def. Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Milos Raonic (15), Canada, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (23), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, 6-3, 7-6

(3), 6-1.

Benoit Paire (28), France, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (2).

