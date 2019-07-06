I-49 lanes to shift for new overpass

Work to replace an Interstate 49 overpass in Benton County will require shifting traffic on the interstate starting late Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will shift northbound I-49 traffic onto a new bridge at U.S 71B, also called Southeast Walton Boulevard in Bentonville and West Walnut Street in Rogers, starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

The shift will allow crews to continue work on replacing the overpass. Traffic will be controlled by traffic drums and signs.

The work is part of a $26.9 million project to modify the approaches at the U.S. 71B interchange into a single-point urban interchange, widening U.S. 71B to six lanes from four and replacing overpasses.

Metro on 07/06/2019