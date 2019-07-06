• Jessica Pebsworth, spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department in Texas, said a teen is suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer, adding that the case was turned over to juvenile-justice authorities.

• Mark Mastison, district chief of the Evansville Fire Department in Indiana, said lowering a swing-set seat into a water-filled drainpipe and rescuing a 5-year-old boy who fell more than 20 feet into the pipe was "plan F" after his crew "went through A through E already."

• Terence Monahan, a New York City Police Department chief, said on Twitter that officers who paid for a woman's groceries rather than arresting her after she was accused of shoplifting from a store are among the "kind-hearted cops who quietly do good deeds for New Yorkers in need."

• Lee Yeol-eum, a South Korean actress, faces up to four years in prison after she was charged in Thailand with catching endangered giant clams while participating in a reality-TV show in which celebrities are sent out to test their survival skills in remote locations.

• Dave Simon, parks director in Albuquerque, N.M., said construction in the Los Altos skate park of a homemade ramp made in part from the cremated ashes of a man shot and killed at the park was halted because the builders had not received the proper permission.

• Lee Thomas, a deputy in Rockland County, Ga., said a woman scared off a would-be thief by dousing him in gasoline after she noticed that he had slipped into her driver's seat in an attempt to steal her car while she was fueling it.

• David Johnson, of Key West, Fla., won the island's Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest after plunging face-first in a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream, finishing the dessert in 58.2 seconds and besting 24 rivals in the kickoff of the annual Key Lime Festival.

• Frank Kolodzinski, fire chief in Thornwood, N.Y., said a dog was reunited with its owners and appears to be in good shape after volunteer firefighters worked for 3½ hours to coax the animal out of a drainpipe.

• Hector Herrera Castillo, 43, was arrested on Long Island, N.Y., on a count of aggravated cruelty to animals after police said a motorist saw him throw his kitten from a moving vehicle, killing the animal.

