Judge, Gardner HRs in 11th lift Yanks over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Aaron Judge hit his second home run of the game leading off the 11th inning, Brett Gardner added a three-run shot and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 on Friday night.

"When it gets to be winning time with these guys, these guys know what to do," New York Manager Aaron Boone said. "Just another really impressive performance. Judgy went up there real aggressive, went superhero on us."

Judge connected on the first pitch from former Arkansas Razorback Ryne Stanek (0-2) to give him nine career multi-home run games. The big slugger also went deep in the first against two-way player Brendan McKay as New York extended its American League East lead over Tampa Bay to a season-high 81/2 games.

"I know he [Stanek] can get his fastball up to 100 [mph] and a good splitter," Judge said. "So my biggest thing was to try to get ready early and stay on the heater but also have a chance at that splitter."

Aaron Hicks tied it in the eighth with a pinch-hit home run for the Yankees, who used a five-run 10th to beat the Rays 8-4 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series.

David Hale (2-0) left with two on and one out in the 11th. Aroldis Chapman, who blew a two-run lead in the ninth Thursday, walked Travis d'Arnaud with two outs but got a lineout from Tommy Pham to get his 24th save.

Masahiro Tanaka, who entered 2-0 with an 0.41 ERA in three starts against the Rays this season, was charged with 4 runs and 6 hits in 61/3 innings.

McKay allowed 3 runs and 6 hits over 5 innings in his second pitching start. The left-hander gave up one hit in six scoreless innings in his big league debut last Saturday, a win over Texas.

Nate Lowe hit his first major league home run and Mike Zunino also went deep for the Rays.

After replacing Tanaka with runners on first and third, Nestor Cortes Jr. gave up Kevin Kiermaier's two-run single that gave Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead.

Hicks got the Yankees even in the eighth.

Judge, who faced McKay while on a rehab assignment for an oblique injury June 15 with Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Durham, hit a hard grounder that just missed the pitcher's leg in the fourth. He struck out swinging on a 93 mph fastball from McKay with two on to end the fifth.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 1 Chris Davis homered and had 3 RBI, Dylan Bundy pitched 62/3 innings of one-run ball and Baltimore beat host Toronto.

ANGELS 5, ASTROS 4 Mike Trout hit his 26th home run, and Kole Calhoun, Shohei Ohtani and Andrelton Simmons also went deep as Los Angeles beat host Houston.

TWINS 15, RANGERS 6 Luis Arraez, Jorge Polanco, Jonathan Schoop and Mitch Garver all homered, and host Minnesota defeated Texas.

RED SOX 9, TIGERS 6 Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers homered as Boston beat host Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 6 (10) Lorenzo Cain delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th and Milwaukee beat host Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 7, METS 2 Jay Bruce hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning off closer Edwin Diaz and visiting Philadelphia beat New York.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROCKIES 0 Christian Walker hit two home runs and drove in five runs, leading Arizona over visiting Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 7, NATIONALS 4 (11) Adalberto Mondesi hit a go-ahead single in the 11th inning, and Kansas City outlasted host Washington.

