Knee bump removes Zion from debut

Zion Williamson (left) of the New Orleans Pelicans looks to pass the ball as Allonzo Trier of the New York Knicks defends during a summer league game Friday in Las Vegas. Williamson had 11 points but did not play in the second half after suffering knee-to-knee contact.

LAS VEGAS -- Zion Williamson's first NBA show was a sellout.

And it ended earlier than the fans wanted.

The No. 1 overall draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans didn't keep his adoring new public waiting for his display of dunks and power.

With tickets commanding more than $500 on the resale markets throughout the day from those desperate to be part of the crowd -- one that included LeBron James and Floyd Mayweather -- Williamson took the floor as a pro for the first time Friday night at the NBA Summer League, scoring 11 points in nine first-half minutes against the New York Knicks and fellow former Duke star RJ Barrett.

But Williamson didn't play in the second half because of a knee-to-knee hit, and fans who were chanting "We want Zion! We want Zion!" weren't going to get any more than those first nine minutes.

And after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Friday night, the fans didn't even get an end to the game. It was postponed with 7:53 remaining and New Orleans ahead 80-74.

But the Zion show still was the dominant topic in Las Vegas.

"Obviously, the guy we drafted put a buzz in the air for everybody in here," Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry said.

James was in a baseline seat, a few spots to the right of San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan. Mayweather arrived a few minutes before game time. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks was there and so was Lonzo Ball -- who is set to be Williamson's teammate in New Orleans.

James arrived for the Lakers-Bulls game that preceded the Pelicans-Knicks matchup. It made sense that he was there for the Lakers. And it was no surprise that he stayed to see Williamson.

"I've never met him," James said.

Asked if he'd be willing to offer Williamson counsel, James said he'd happily offer whatever he could.

"My line is open," said James, the No. 1 pick 16 years earlier.

The Pelicans tried a lob to Williamson on the first play after the tip, and he got cheered for getting fouled. Then again, he also got cheered for coming onto the floor for warmups, for dunks in the layup line and when his name got introduced as the fifth and final starter for the Pelicans in the pregame introductions. They even cheered when he would get off the bench to go back into the game.

"We're not going to do anything crazy with him," Gentry said. "This gives you an opportunity to test out the speed of the game and things like that. That's really all you learn from this."

Earlier in the day, a few players with ties to Arkansas also competed in the Summer League.

Daniel Gafford (El Dorado, Arkansas Razorbacks) and the Chicago Bulls beat Jordan Howard (Central Arkansas Bears) and the Los Angeles Lakers 96-76.

Gafford, the 38th pick of this year's NBA Draft, led all scorers with 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting. He also had a game-high four blocked shots to go along with 10 rebounds.

Howard scored 7 points on 2-of-7 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench for the Lakers.

Daryl Macon (Little Rock Parkview, Razorbacks) scored 16 points for the Dallas Mavericks in their 96-92 victory over Brooklyn. He made 5 of 11 shots, 2 of 5 three-pointers and added 4 assists in a team-high 29 minutes.

Rayjon Tucker, who played last season at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, scored 4 points with 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in the Milwaukee Bucks' 107-106 loss to Philadelphia.

Sports on 07/06/2019