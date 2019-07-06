LR cleanup project to limit I-30 lanes

An environmental cleanup will require temporary lane closings on a section of Interstate 30 in Little Rock on Monday and Tuesday nights, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Remediation personnel from TAS Environmental Services, a Fort Worth-based company with an office in Little Rock, will close the outside lanes of I-30 in both directions under the Interstate 440 overpass between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. both nights, weather permitting.

The work is to clean up fuel and other hazardous fluid spilled as a result of a June 22 commercial vehicle crash and will involve removal and replacement of topsoil, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, message boards, and cones.

Metro on 07/06/2019