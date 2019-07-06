LR Rangers ride '19 roller coaster

By his own admission, Little Rock Rangers owner Jonathan Wardlaw didn't anticipate his team having the season it has had this year.

After a 7-3 campaign in 2018 -- which saw the Rangers advance to the National Premier Soccer League's region finals before a 3-0 loss in Miami to eventual league champion Miami FC 2 -- Wardlaw's club has taken its lumps this season.

Today’s game LITTLE ROCK RANGERS VS. DEMIZE NPSL WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock RECORDS Little Rock Rangers (4-4-1), Demize NPSL (2-3-4) TICKETS $10 for 12 and older; $5 for 11 and younger; $5 for seniors and military

The Rangers are 4-4-1 heading into tonight's 7 p.m. regular-season finale at War Memorial Stadium against Demize NPSL (2-3-4), which is based out of Springfield, Mo.

Even so, Little Rock has clinched a berth in the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

"We've underachieved," Wardlaw said. "We have basically the same team, if not a little bit stronger than last year. We should've won two or three [more] games in this regular season. Just a lack of focus basically."

Even with a playoff spot already secured, today's finale is vital for the Rangers. A victory over Demize NPSL would guarantee the Rangers a second-place finish in the South Region's Heartland Conference Division and home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs, which is set for Wednesday.

And considering the tight budgets with which clubs at this level of soccer operate on -- last year the Rangers used a GoFundMe page to raise $21,000 in less than 24 hours for the playoff trip to Miami -- a home playoff game also equates to meaningful revenue.

"Our guys just need to be focused and take care of business," Wardlaw said. "We play well at home."

Little Rock and Demize NPSL have met once this season, a 2-0 decision for the Rangers on June 5 at Cooper Stadium in Springfield.

But the Rangers also have been prone to occasional letdowns this year.

Wardlaw specifically expressed disappointment in the team's 2-1 loss to Ozark FC on June 1 in Springdale, and a 1-1 draw against Club Atletico Saint Louis on June 15 at home.

But last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in a game with major playoff implications, the Rangers dominated FC Wichita 4-1 to put them in second place in the division heading into the regular season's final week.

"That was a really big game. The guys came out strong," Rangers head Coach Will Montgomery said. "They executed everything that we'd worked on that week. The opportunities that they'd earned, they actually scored on them, which is good for us. I was very pleased with how we finished that game."

If the Rangers can finish one more game in a similar manner tonight, they'll be right back at War Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night for the playoffs.

Despite the inconsistencies that have plagued the 2019 season, Little Rock still is poised to produce another long playoff run.

"We have a good group of guys who are committed to the club, what we're trying to achieve as a club and as a team," Montgomery said. "I've been really pleased with ... how they approach the training and how they approach the game."

