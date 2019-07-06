Monthlong repairs to affect I-40, I-540

Bridge deck work and paving that will require lane closings on Interstate 40 in Alma and Interstate 540 in Fort Smith begin Sunday and will last about a month, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The work also will require closing the I-540 northbound entrance ramp from Zero Street in Fort Smith.

The lane closings include:

• The inside eastbound and westbound lanes on a 2-mile section of I-40 east from Alma starting at 8 p.m. Sunday and remaining in place until the bridge work is complete, or about a month, weather permitting.

• Alternating lanes and ramps on southbound I-540 between Rogers Avenue and U.S. 71 in Fort Smith for 2 miles at a time from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily beginning Sunday, also for about a month, weather permitting.

• The outside northbound lane of I-540 between U.S. 71 and Airport Drive in Fort Smith starting at 8 p.m. Monday, again for about a month and weather permitting.

The northbound Zero Street on-ramp also will be closed for the duration of this work, the department said. Traffic should use Arkansas 45, also called Old Greenwood Road, to access I-540 northbound.

Traffic will be controlled with signs, barricades and traffic barrels, the department said.

