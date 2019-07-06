• A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor, his attorney said Friday. Spacey still faces a criminal charge. He pleaded innocent to indecent assault and battery in January. His accuser's attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, announced in an email that the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. No reason was provided by Garabedian or in the court filing. Garabedian said he would have no further comment. According to the court filing, the suit was dismissed "with prejudice," which means it cannot be refiled. It says "because no adverse party has served an answer or motion for summary judgment in this matter, plaintiff is dismissing the civil action." Garabedian's client, the son of Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh, alleged Spacey got him drunk and sexually assaulted him at the Club Car restaurant where the then-18-year-old man worked as a busboy. The criminal case has centered on the cellphone used by the accuser the night of the alleged groping, which the defense says it needs in order to recover text messages it says will support Spacey's innocence. Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett has ordered the man to hand the phone over to the defense, but his attorney said they cannot find it. The judge has given them until Monday to produce the phone.

• The first openly transgender actor in the Marvel Universe says there needs to be more representation of his experience. Zach Barack plays a classmate of Peter Parker's in Spider-Man: Far From Home. His gender identity is not addressed in the brief role. Barack said that to him, superhero movies "always felt like a trans story because it's talking about identity." "It's about separating what people know about you and what they don't," Barack said at the film's premiere. "And I think that's something I kind of live with every day. And on top of that, I don't see a lot of trans-masculine people on television or trans men specifically, and getting to be part of that is beyond unreal." The 23-year-old Chicago-area native, who also appeared in the TV series L.A.'s Finest, said there needs to be more roles for trans people in all sorts of movies. "The truth is you have to put out there what people want to see and what people need to see," he said. "And as a young person who is trans, I didn't see a trans man on TV ever, ever, really, until I was like, 17. So having a fun movie about a class going on a trip together, and I get to be part of that, I can't even." Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.

