NLR utility work to shut road lane

Utility work will require alternating lane closings on Arkansas 107 in North Little Rock for three weeks starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

AT&T crews will alternately close the inside and outside southbound lanes between East E and Idlewild avenues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through July 26, weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow AT&T contractors to access manholes and work on underground utilities, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels.

Metro on 07/06/2019