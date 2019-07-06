Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest 🎆 Pops on the River In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

NLR utility work to shut road lane

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:12 a.m. 0comments

Utility work will require alternating lane closings on Arkansas 107 in North Little Rock for three weeks starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

AT&T crews will alternately close the inside and outside southbound lanes between East E and Idlewild avenues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through July 26, weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow AT&T contractors to access manholes and work on underground utilities, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels.

Metro on 07/06/2019

Print Headline: NLR utility work to shut road lane

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT