DeChambeau dominates

Bryson DeChambeau dominated the second round of the 3M Open at Blaine, Minn., racking up nine birdies to finish Friday at a career-low 62 and vault into the lead with a 14-under-par score halfway through the first-time PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities. DeChambeau, 25, who entered the week eighth in the world rankings, hit greens in regulation on 17 of 18 holes. Adam Hadwin arrived in the clubhouse in second place at 12 under, after five birdies in a steely performance on the back nine. He shot a 66 to follow up his first-round 64. Scott Piercy, who opened a two-stroke lead with a 62 in the first round Thursday, came in at 10 under. He was joined by Sam Burns, Brian Harman and Sam Saunders in a four-way tie for third place. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks), Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Park leads by 1

Sung Hyun Park made nine birdies in an 11-hole stretch Friday on her way to a 10-under 62 and a one-shot lead over Monday qualifier Yealimi Noh in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Oneida, Wis. Park, coming off a victory at the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers that returned her to No. 1 in the world, was at 17-under 127. Noh has made one bogey in 36 holes and finished off her round with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth for a 65. Ariya Jutanugarn had a 64 and was two shots behind. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 and is tied for 10th place with Alison Lee at 11-under 133.

Storms strike again

Will Cannon was 7 under through 16 holes Friday at the Korn Ferry Tour's LECOM Health Challenge at Findley Lake, N.Y., before inclement weather halted the second round. Storms had halted the first round of the tournament as well. Cannon was 12 under and leading by 1 when play was stopped. Will Zalatoris (4 under through 15) was in second place. Robby Shelton (66), Dawie van der Walt (68), Kevin Lucas (68) and Jimmy Gunn (69) are tied for third at 10 under. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was 7 under through 16 holes. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 and was tied for 29th at 6 under. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) had a 70 and was 2 under. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 71 and was 1 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) were unable to begin their rounds. The second round will continue at 7 a.m. local time today.

Lombard out front

Zander Lombard shot a 3-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Irish Open. The 24-year-old South African, who hadn't made a cut since early March, found himself inspired at bumpy, quirky Lahinch on Ireland's West coast. He closed with three consecutive birdies in Thursday's opening round for a 64, and he followed it up Friday by playing the back nine in 3 under to post a 9-under 131. Eddie Pepperell endured cool, rainy conditions early in his round to shoot 67 and was 8 under. Abraham Ancer, Jorge Campillo and Lee Westwood were two shots back. Campillo shot 64, the low round of the day. Padraig Harrington followed up his opening-round 63 with a 73 to fall to 4 under.

Herrera suspended

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has accepted a suspension for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. The commissioner's office announced the decision Friday, two days after domestic assault charges against Herrera in Atlantic City, N.J., were dismissed. He had been charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury stemming from an incident on May 27 at the Golden Nugget Casino. The woman, his girlfriend, declined to press charges. Herrera accepted a suspension that would include any postseason games. The unpaid suspension is retroactive to June 24 and covers 85 games. He will lose $2,634,409 of his $5 million salary, the amount due over the final 98 days of the 186-day regular season. He is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract and is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. Philadelphia has club options for 2022 and '23. An All-Star center fielder in 2016, Herrera hit .222 with 1 home run and 16 RBI in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

All-Star additions

Shane Bieber, Liam Hendriks and Max Muncy have been added to rosters for next week's All-Star Game. Major League Baseball announced the changes Friday. Bieber and Hendriks will replace injured Rays right-hander Charlie Morton and Rangers left-hander Mike Minor on the AL roster. Bieber, a right-hander with the Indians, is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA. He'll join Cleveland teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Brad Hand as hometown representatives for the game at Progressive Field. The Athletics' Hendriks has a 1.29 ERA over 48 2/3 innings. The Australian righty's first All-Star appearance will come just over a year after Oakland designated him for assignment and sent him to Class AAA after he cleared waivers. Muncy, an infielder with the Dodgers, will replace Washington's Anthony Rendon, who chose to skip the game to rest nagging injuries. It's Muncy's first All-Star nod, although he competed in last year's Home Run Derby.

Peralta on 10-day IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed outfielder David Peralta on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Peralta left Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning and was replaced by Tim Locastro in left field. Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Peralta had an MRI on Thursday that revealed joint inflammation that remained from a previous right shoulder problem. Peralta hurt his right shoulder and had a stint on the injured list in late May. Lovullo said with the All-Star break, this was the best time to give Peralta a break. He said he expects Peralta to return to form after the break. Peralta is one of Arizona's best hitters with runners in scoring position and a vocal leader in the dugout. He's batting .289 with 24 doubles, 2 triples, 9 home runs and 44 RBI in 73 games. His average is .347 with 38 RBI with runners in scoring position. The Diamondbacks have called up infielder Domingo Leyba from Class AAA Reno to take Peralta's place on the roster.

2nd chance for tickets

Tokyo Olympic organizers are putting "a few hundred-thousand" tickets into a lottery next month for Japan residents who were shut out when results of the first lottery were announced in June. The new "second-chance" lottery is being organized on short notice because of unprecedented demand in Japan. Demand is believed to be at least 10 times over supply -- probably more. It means few in Japan who want tickets can get them. Organizing committee spokesman Masa Takaya on Friday said 3.22 million tickets were sold to Japan residents in the first lottery. He said more than 90% of applicants bought the tickets that they were awarded. He said only the unsold tickets would be those offered in the next round. The overall numbers suggest that Japan residents may get fewer than 50% of the 7.8 million tickets that organizers say are available for all events. The rest are for sale outside Japan, or go to sponsors, national Olympic committees, sports federations and dignitaries. Tickets sales are projected to raise about $800 million for the organizing committee operating budget of $5.6 billion. The largest source of income for the budget is a record-setting $3 billion paid by more than 60 local Japanese sponsors.

