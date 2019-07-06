Spa City man pleads innocent in fatal street-corner shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- A homeless man arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a fight in the road on Cooper Street on Wednesday night pleaded innocent to felony charges Friday in Garland County District Court.

Christopher Dean Harnar, 26, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at a house on Hobson Avenue but listed his address as "city streets." He appeared via video Friday morning with Public Defender Morse Gist and pleaded innocent to second-degree murder, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, in the death of James David Allen Echols, 27, of Hot Springs.

Harnar, a convicted felon on probation, also pleaded innocent to possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and two counts of aggravated assault, punishable by up to six years, stemming from accusations that he also shot at two other people. He was initially held in lieu of $250,000 bond after his arrest, but Judge Ralph Ohm increased the bail to $350,000 at the hearing.

Ohm also issued a court order barring Harnar from contact with Echols' family and three reported witnesses to the shooting, and issued a gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case. A felony review hearing is set for Aug. 19.

According to the probable cause affidavit released Friday afternoon, Hot Springs police responded shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to 333 Cooper St. to a report of a shooting. Officers located Echols lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound in his chest.

Emergency personnel arrived moments later and determined Echols was dead. Officers spoke with witnesses who said Echols got into a fight with a man, later identified as Harnar, in the road at the intersection of Cooper and Hobson.

During the altercation, Harnar shot a handgun at Echols several times, striking Echols, who then ran into his residence at 333 Cooper, where he collapsed on the floor, the affidavit said.

The next day, a witness told police he was sitting on the porch of his nearby house and saw the shooting. He later picked Harnar out of a photo lineup as the man he saw shoot Echols, according to an affidavit.

Another witness came to the Police Department Thursday and told Detective Mark Fallis that he had gone to a residence at 304 Cooper St. to meet a woman. He said the woman was not there, but he encountered a man who identified himself as Chris.

As he was speaking with Chris, a man named Jimmy arrived, the affidavit said. The witness said he and Jimmy were speaking to Chris through a bathroom door and Jimmy told Chris he needed to leave. The witness said Chris then opened the bathroom door and pointed a handgun at the witness and Jimmy, according to the affidavit.

He said he and Jimmy "backed off" and Chris left the residence walking toward Hobson. He said Jimmy got into his truck and drove to the house on the corner of Cooper and Hobson and parked in the yard, the affidavit said. The witness said he started walking toward Hobson and saw Chris standing in the middle of the road and Jimmy and another man on the corner opposite him.

He said Chris pointed the gun at him, fired twice, then turned toward Jimmy and the other man on the corner and "fired several times," the affidavit said. The witness said he ran to his apartment on Hobson and later returned after telling someone to call 911.

Police said in a release Thursday no motive was known for the shooting, but Harnar was later identified as the shooter. In court documents Friday, it was noted police had not identified the third witness other than the name Jimmy.

According to court documents, Harnar pleaded guilty Nov. 2, 2018, in Clark County to a felony charge of theft by receiving more than $1,000 and was sentenced to six years in prison, with the entire sentence suspended, and placed on probation. He also was ordered to pay $1,695 in fines and court costs.

He also had pleaded no contest Aug. 17, 2017, in Garland County District Court to a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battery and was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 87 days suspended. He had been in custody that long since his arrest on May 23, 2017, so he was released for time served with no probation.

