Term 6 years in Hot Springs drug, gun case

HOT SPRINGS -- The first of two suspects arrested last year after a report of a kidnapping was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Demetrius Lamar Holmes, 20, a felon who has remained in custody in lieu of $35,000 bond since his arrest Dec. 9, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving of a firearm and was sentenced to the maximum of six years on each count, all to run concurrently.

His sentence is to run concurrently with the revocation of his conviction in 2018 for felony fleeing, for which he was sentenced to probation.

Jessica Lee Brown, 30, who was arrested at the same time as Holmes, is set to stand trial Sept. 18 in circuit court.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 officers Brent Scrimshire and Shawn Stone responded to Holmes' residence on Lakeshore regarding a possible kidnapping.

A caller said she saw a man driving a black 2006 Infiniti force a woman into his car and begin hitting her in the 100 block of Lakeshore, the affidavit said.

The caller told Stone the driver had taken the woman inside the residence, the affidavit said. Stone approached the house and a man, identified as Holmes, stepped out into the carport. Moments later, a woman, identified as Brown, also stepped out.

According to the affidavit, Holmes told Scrimshire that his brother and been driving the Infiniti. Officers spoke with Holmes' brother outside his bedroom door, and the brother told the officers that Holmes had been driving the car, the affidavit said.

As he left the residence, Scrimshire said he saw a pill bottle in Brown's name that was found to contain a powdered substance later determined to be crushed Xanax pills, approximately 2.9 grams, according to the affidavit.

The two police officers reported detecting "an odor of marijuana" in the Infiniti and finding a loaded 9mm firearm in the front driver's seat, according to the affidavit. The gun was determined to have been stolen in a Little Rock robbery, according to the affidavit.

State Desk on 07/06/2019