Two men in family held in June attack

A North Little Rock man and his stepson are suspected of robbing a childhood friend of the stepfather in June and were arrested Tuesday, records show.

Joe Henry Nelson Jr., 49, and his stepson Willie Stean Boykins, 23, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, according to an arrest report.

On June 15, a man who said he had known Nelson since grade school said the two men knocked him to the ground, kicked him and took $300 from his wallet after a party in the 1400 block of West 18th Street, affidavits for arrest warrants said.

The victim identified the suspects by name for police and later confirmed their identities in a photo lineup, the affidavits said.

Witnesses to the robbery said that Boykins was armed with a handgun, the affidavits said.

Nelson and Boykins were in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond as of Friday evening.

Mother finds texts; rape charge filed

A Jacksonville man was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday on a charge of rape, accused of assaulting a 13-year-old, court documents said.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant for Christopher Lee Morrison Jr., 19, said a woman found text messages between her 13-year-old daughter and Morrison that implied the two had a sexual relationship.

In an interview with investigators, Morrison admitted to having sex with the child at least once, the affidavit said.

Morrison was arrested at the Pulaski County sheriff's office on a charge of rape and was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond as of Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 07/06/2019