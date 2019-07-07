Arkansans in Baseball Minor league

Minor league/independent

Position players

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME POS AFFILIATION, LOCATION AVG. G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB

Forrestt Allday UCA CF independent, Kansas City, Kan. .290 23 62 7 18 4 0 1 11 1

Michael Bernal Arkansas 2B AAA (no affiliation), Mexico .227 11 22 6 5 2 0 0 0 0

Jax Biggers Arkansas SS A Rangers, Hickory, N.C. .264 26 87 13 23 3 1 1 9 4

Eric Cole Arkansas CF A Royals, Lexington, Ky. .264 78 296 39 78 11 6 5 47 7

Jonathan Davis# UCA/Camden CF AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. .234 42 141 37 33 13 0 6 17 5

Brett Eibner Arkansas OF Independent, Grand Prairie, Texas .179 16 56 12 10 2 0 2 3 0

Trevor Ezell UA/Bryant 2B R Rays, Port Charlotte, Fla. 364 4 11 1 4 0 1 0 2 0

Dominic Ficociello Arkansas IF independent, Winnipeg, Canada .275 32 120 18 33 7 1 3 16 2

Dominic Fletcher Arkansas CF A Diamondbacks, Geneva, Ill. .304 7 23 3 7 2 0 1 4 0

Zach George ASU/Paragould OF High-A White Sox, Winston-Salem, N.C. .213 42 122 17 26 6 0 3 15 0

William Hancock UCA/LR Catholic C High-R Royals, Burlington, N.C. .233 11 43 1 10 0 0 0 3 0

P.J. Hilson Nettleton OF R Giants, Scottsdale, Ariz. .200 12 50 7 10 4 0 2 8 5

Jack Kenley Arkansas SS R Tigers, Lakeland, Fla. 333 7 24 5 8 0 0 1 3 2

Cameron Knight UALR C Short-A Cardinals, State College, Pa. .154 4 13 0 2 2 0 0 1 0

Grant Koch UA/Fayetteville C A Pirates, Greensboro, N.C. .225 58 218 24 49 10 0 3 21 1

Stuart Levy ASU/Benton C AA Orioles, Bowie, Md. .182 32 99 10 18 6 0 1 8 1

Kyle MacDonald Arkansas St. 1B R Yankees, Tampa, Fla. 167 5 18 3 3 0 1 1 4 0

Matt Reynolds Arkansas SS AAA Nationals, Fresno, Calif. .298 76 258 42 77 17 4 11 39 4

Chad Spanberger Arkansas 1B AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H. .216 76 264 24 57 18 0 7 31 3

Gionti Turner Watson Chapel SS High-R Indians, Princeton, W.Va. .217 14 46 5 10 2 1 1 8 0

Andy Wilkins* Arkansas 1B AA Braves, Pearl, Miss. .204 37 113 11 23 4 0 4 11 0

Pitchers

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME AFFILIATION, LOCATION W-L ERA G GS SV IP H BB SO

D.J. Baxendale UA/Jacksonville AAA Twins, Rochester, N.Y. 4-4 6.17 20 1 0 35.0 35 18 43

Jalen Beeks UA/Fayetteville AAA Rays, Durham, N.C. 0-0 1.93 1 1 0 4.2 5 2 3

Grant Black UAM/Newport Independent, Sauget, Ill. 1-4 3.33 26 0 8 27.0 26 9 34

Ethan Clark Greenwood High-R Marlins, Orem, Ore. 0-1 4.05 4 0 0 6.2 8 4 5

Connor Eller OBU/Sylvan Hills Independent, Schaumburg, Ill. 4-2 2.66 22 0 9 23.2 24 4 19

Gray Fenter W. Memphis A Orioles, Salisbury, Md. 6-1 1.87 13 9 0 57.2 35 29 71

Chandler Fidel UALR R Indians, Goodyear, Ariz. 1-0 3.60 3 1 0 5.0 4 1 7

Justin Garcia UALR Short-A D-Backs, Hillsboro, Ore. 0-0 0.00 7 0 0 9.2 2 1 10

Tyler Gray UCA/FS Southside R Royals, Idaho Falls, Idaho. 2-4 6.25 16 3 1 40.1 48 16 22

Michael Gunn UA/Wilson Independent, Cleburne, Texas 3-0 3.47 8 8 0 44.0 39 20 32

Zach Jackson Arkansas AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. 6-0 2.98 28 0 0 42.1 27 20 37

Blaine Knight UA/Bryant High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md. 3-5 3.68 13 12 0 66.0 48 27 55

Evan Lee UA/Bryant Short-A Nationals, Auburn, N.Y. 1-0 3.00 4 0 0 9.0 11 6 12

Barrett Loseke Arkansas Short-A Yankees, Staten Island, N.Y. 1-0 2.08 3 0 0 4.1 3 0 4

Jackson Lowery+ UA/UCA/PA Independent, Kansas City, Kan.. 0-2 6.84 16 0 1 21.2 27 16 28

McKinley Moore UALR R White Sox, Glendale, Ariz. 0-0 0.00 6 0 3 6.0 3 3 12

Connor Reed OBU Independent, Schaumburg, Ill. 2-3 3.00 8 8 0 42.0 51 9 31

Nick Starr SAU/Conway A Rangers, Hickory, N.C. 1-0 6.64 12 0 1 20.1 19 12 25

Trevor Stephan Arkansas AA Yankees, Tampa, Fla. 1-6 6.30 12 12 0 43.2 51 23 46

Ty Tice UCA/Prairie Grove AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. 3-3 1.26 27 0 4 35.2 23 15 34

Hunter Wood Rogers Heritage AAA Rays, Durham, N.C. 1-0 4.22 8 1 1 10.2 13 4 12

Tyler Zuber ASU/White Hall AA Royals, Springdale 3-3 1.53 24 0 12 35.1 20 11 42

Through Thursday's games

*on injured list #called up to parent club +releeased

