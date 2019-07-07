Blast at pizzeria flings concrete, frightens Floridians

A firefighter walks through the remains of the restaurant building that exploded Saturday in Plantation, Fla.

PLANTATION, Fla. -- A vacant pizza restaurant exploded Saturday at a south Florida shopping plaza, injuring more than 20 people as large chunks of concrete flew through the air.

The blast flung debris widely along a busy road in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses and cars were damaged. Though firefighters found ruptured gas lines afterward, authorities said it was too early to determine a cause.

"We thought it was thunder at first, and then we felt the building shake and things started falling. I looked outside and it was almost like the world was ending," said Alex Carver, a worker at a deli across the street from the explosion. "It was nuts, man. It was crazy."

The explosion hurled large pieces of concrete up to 50 yards away and sent pieces of metal scattering as far as 100 yards across the street. Carver said the cars of two of his co-workers were destroyed.

At least 21 people were injured though none of the injuries were life-threatening, Police Sgt. Jesica Ryan said.

The explosion demolished the building, leaving behind only part of its metal frame. The restaurant, called PizzaFire, had been out of business for several months. The blast also blew out the windows at a fitness club next door at the shopping plaza in Broward County.

Jesse Walaschek had just left the fitness club with his wife and three children, ages 4, 6 and 8. The family's car was parked near the restaurant and had just driven about 50 yards away when they heard the blast.

"It was a massive explosion like I have never experienced," he said.

Walaschek said dust and debris filled the air.

"Everything just stopped. You didn't see anybody. I just wanted to get these guys safe," he said, pointing to his children. "If this had happened a minute before when we were getting the kids in the car, it would have been really bad."

Just before the blast, Evan Hoffman, 47, was working out with his wife Stacey.

"A huge, huge bang, thump, almost, explosion," he said. "It started shaking back and forth and the roof tiles started crashing down and the power went out."

Michael von Friedrich, 48, said he was in a Zumba class on the second floor during the explosion. The music was loud, but the 30 exercisers all stopped and looked at one another, he said.

"We all heard it and knew something didn't sound right," he said after the building was evacuated.

Sharif Mohamed said he left his car behind -- the BMW's front and back windshields were shattered, the hood was dented, and glass and debris were littered inside.

"The pizza building looked like ground zero," he said.

Dozens of firefighters responded and could be seen picking through the rubble with dogs sniffing through the debris to make sure people weren't trapped underneath. There were no known fatalities immediately after the explosion.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Joel Gordon said there were ruptured gas lines when firefighters arrived, but he couldn't say for certain that it was a gas explosion.

"At this point, nobody was killed. Thank goodness for that. As bad as it is, it could have been a lot worse," Gordon said.

Carrie Reuter stood behind police tape at the nearby Fountains Plaza, where her business was supposed to open next week.

She said her four security cameras all were blank and she feared the extent of the damage.

"We'll see. An entire staff of people were getting ready to open," Reuter said. "They won't have jobs."

Information for this article was contributed by Terry Spencer of The Associated Press; and by Marc Freeman, Wayne K. Roustan, Brooke Baitinger, Aric Chokey, Lisa J. Huriash and Linda Trischitta of the Sun-Sentinel.

Photo by AP/BRYNN ANDERSON

A responder steps through debris Saturday at the scene of an explosion in a vacant pizza restaurant at a shopping plaza in Plantation, Fla. More than 20 people were injured and cars and nearby businesses were damaged as the blast sent large chunks of debris flying. The cause was under investigation.

A Section on 07/07/2019