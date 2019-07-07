Central Arkansas man killed after swinging knife at officers, police say

A Jacksonville Police Department officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday, authorities said in a news release.

Police said a man at the scene swung a knife at officers in the backyard of a Jacksonville residence, and an officer shot him.

The man’s identity is not being released until his next of kin is notified, and the officer’s identity will not be released until an investigation is completed, department spokesman April Kiser said.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy.

Jacksonville officers were dispatched at 11:58 a.m. to a residence at 1200 McArthur Drive after receiving reports that the man was choking his sister.

Before officers arrived, the man armed himself with a knife and made threats toward relatives and himself, authorities said in their release.

Police arrived at the scene at 12:03 p.m. and encountered the man in the residence’s backyard, where they said they attempted to negotiate with the man before he swung the knife.

One officer then fired his gun at the man, striking him.

He was transported to North Metro Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

