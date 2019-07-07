Courtesy photo The Garden Club of Rogers selected the beautiful yard of Matt Walden, 3402 Kirkwood, as the Garden of the Month for June. Walden hybridizes lilies, and the gardens were in full bloom with amazing colors and sizes. The lilies were surrounded by shrubs, trees and other flowers that shows the gardening expertise of Weldon. The Garden of the Month selection comes with a gift from the club and a gift card from Bradford Yard Living and Landscape. The contest goes from May through September; nominations are open to anyone with a Rogers address. Information: (479) 264-8397.

Omni Climate Forum

The OMNI Climate Forum will meet at 1:30 p.m. July 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Shelley Buonaiuto will present recent activities of the climate change lobby to promote the "fee/dividend" concept for reduction of CO2 in the atmosphere by a revenue-neutral carbon price on fossil fuel consumption. She will take us through CCL's national convention and visiting our Congressional representatives.

Information: (479) 442-4600

Democrats

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet at 6 p.m. July 8 at Mimi's Cafe, 2105 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers. Participants can learn about new ideas and actions the local Democratic party has to improve lives and become people working for good.

Information: (479) 381-7443 or democraticpartybentoncounty.org.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. July 8 in Room 1001 on the lower level of The Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The presentation "Windows 10 Feature Update 1903 Overview" will be given by Woody Ogden. This is a very important update for people who are running Windows 10.

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times, and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly open house help clinic sessions. Advance sign-up is required to attend classes.

Currently scheduled classes for July include "Computer Security for Regular People: Part 2" presented by Justin Sell, owner of Bella Vista Computer Services, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 16. It is not necessary to take Part 1 before Part 2; the classes are independent of each other.

Open House Help Clinic Sessions are a free service for club members. They are held from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday and the third Wednesday of each month in BVCC's Training Center at The Highlands Crossings Center, Suite 208. The Help Clinic for July will be July 17 and Aug. 3.

BVCC also has a Genealogy Special Interest Group that will meet at 10 a.m. July 20.

Club meetings are free and open to the public.

Information: bvcompclub.org.

Artisan Alliance

The Artisan Alliance Club incorporates the Wishing Spring Gallery, Bella Vista Art and Craft Fair and the newly established Clay Studio in Bella Vista. The club's monthly board meeting is held at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Concordia. All members are encouraged to attend.

Information: artisanalliance.net.

Up In Arms

Up In Arms quilt guild will meet at 1 p.m. July 10 at Golden Corral, 2605 Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. This meeting will include a summer luncheon. Bring any show-and-tell quilts you want to share. Visitors are welcome.

Information: (972) 978-4488.

Traveling Sams

The next Traveling Sams outing will be July 10-13 to the Big Red Barn in Carthage, Mo.

Information: Wagon Master Virginia Reynolds at (479) 715-6137.

Car Club

Foothills of the Ozarks Car Club will meet at 7 p.m. July 11 at Wagon Wheel Country Cafe, 4080 N. Thompson St. in Springdale. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

The club was formed by a small group of old-car enthusiasts who were interested in promoting their love of antique and classic automobiles. The club meets the first Thursday of each month at various restaurants. Everyone is invited.

Information: (479) 696-6793 or (479) 899-4878.

Civil War

The July meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will be held at 7 p.m. July 11 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Please note that this is one week later than the normal first Thursday meeting.

The guest speaker will be Dale Phillips, who recently retired from the National Park Service after 41 years of service. He was posted in New Orleans for many years and has developed a four-part series of talks on New Orleans in the Civil War. This first part will encompass the early Civil War, when the Union captured this vital city. Dale will cover the remaining three parts in 2020.

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable has also announced the guest speakers for the second half of 2019: Randy McCrory, Bentonville in the Civil War, Aug. 1; Susan Young, Nothing But Sorrow: Life on the Ozark Civil War Homefront, Sept. 5; Jeff Patrick, The Battle of Wilson's Creek, Oct. 3; Matt Mulheran, The Battle of Prairie Grove, Nov. 7; and The U.S.S. Cairo at the Siege of Vicksburg, Dec. 5.

The Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month (except July) at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on U.S. 71 next to the American Legion. The Roundtable is open to the public and requires only an interest in the American Civil War.

Information: Email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

VFW 2952

VFW Post No. 2952 of Springdale and Fayetteville will meet at 7 p.m. July 11 at St. Thomas Church on South 48th Street in Springdale. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. All combat veterans interested in the VFW are invited to attend.

Information: (479) 601-5539.

Pride of the Ozarks

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road in Bentonville (across from Lowes and Walgreens). Singing in harmony, a capella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing.

Information: Jim Nugent at (479) 855-7980 or (479) 621-3372.

Legion 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted.

Information: (479) 268-509 or bellavistapost341.org.

BACA

The Northwest Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse will meet at 1:30 p.m. July 14 in the Conference Center of The Bass Pro Shop, 2300 Promenade Blvd. in Rogers.

All chapter meetings are open to the general public, and anyone interested in the organization is invited. All members and supporters must clear an N.C.I.C. background check.

Guests are welcome to come early and visit with members before the meeting.

Information: (479) 301-1153, or www.bacaworld.org.

Calico Cut Ups

The Calico Cut Ups will meet beginning at 9 a.m. July 15 at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista.

The speaker and workshop teacher is Theresa Ward, an award-winning quilter, pattern designer, author and longarm quilter.

Participants will begin the day with a workshop on making string quilt blocks with red, white and blue scraps. Then they will add sashing to the blocks giving them a three-dimensional look. It is hoped to have a completed quilt top for the Quilts of Valor group finished by noon.

The workshop is free to members of the guild ($25 for nonmembers). All materials will be provided, so just bring sewing machine, thread, scissors and anything else you need.

Information: (970) 376-6332 or email myrlenemcz@aol.com.

Modern Quilts

The Northwest Arkansas Modern Quilt Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers.

Fiber artist Catherine Redford will be the speaker. A native of England, Redford began quilting in 1998 when she was looking for something to keep her busy during the Illinois winter. She is known for her originality and innovation when completing projects, especially in free-motion quilting and embellishment.

Information: Email walkerlely@yahoo.com.

NAN Profiles on 07/07/2019