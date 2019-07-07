"Monkey See, Monkey Do" -- Opera in the Ozarks' kids' outreach, 2 p.m. July 13, Bentonville Public Library. Free. opera.org.

July 7 (Sunday)

Summer Fun Play Day -- Noon-6 p.m., with the Uncle Funk Magic Show at 3 p.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. terrastudios.com.

"The Woman Behind Little Women" -- With actress, playwright and storyteller Nan Colton, 1:15 p.m., Opera in the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. Free to ticketholders for the 2:30 p.m. performance of "Little Women." 253-8595 or opera.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- With Jesse Dean Co., 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 8 (Monday)

Meet the Artist -- Jim Horne, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Exhibit through Aug. 15. 783-0229.

__

July 9 (Tuesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest -- 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Terrific Tuesday -- Free admission, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. 750-2620.

Opening Reception -- For "House Party: Paintings by Hannah McBroom & Elise Raborg," 6-8 p.m., The Gallery at Midtown Associates, 211 S. Main St. in Bentonville. Free. 268-5170.

History Happy Hour -- A collaboration with the Fayetteville Ale Trail, 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $5 at the door. 444-0066.

__

July 10 (Wednesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest -- 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Elementary Event -- Fishin' Magicians, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Monkey See, Monkey Do" -- Opera in the Ozarks' kids' outreach, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. opera.org.

Live at the Five & Dime -- With Veridian Saxophone Quartet, 6 p.m., Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville. Free. fulbright.uark.edu.

Einstein's Gravity: One Hundred Years of Black Holes and Gravitational Waves -- With UA professor Daniel Kennefick discussing gravitational waves and black holes, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 11 (Thursday)

"Monkey See, Monkey Do" -- Opera in the Ozarks' kids' outreach, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. opera.org.

Art on the Bricks -- With artworks intended for gift giving by Diana Michelle, Zeek Taylor, Mary Springer, Denise Lanuti, Susan Idlet, Carol Hart & more, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the gallery. 631-8988.

Opening Reception -- For "Four Morphologies" featuring sculptors Beth Burgess and Tom Flynn, photographer Terry Dushan and mixed media artist Denise Sagan, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. "Neighbors & Neighborhood" by Eloa Jane continues through July 28. artventuresnwa.org.

Gulley Park Concert Series -- Ultra Suede, 7 p.m., Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov.

"A Confederate Widow in Hell" -- With Willi Carlisle and Joseph Fletcher, doors open at 7 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. $15. BreakerFixer.com.

__

July 12 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie -- "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 13 (Saturday)

Walk & Talk -- University of Arkansas Museum Tour, 10 a.m., UA Collections Facility at the UA Agricultural Experiment Station, 2471 N. Hatch Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Handweavers Guild -- 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday -- With magician Aaron Acosta, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads -- "Water Dance: Water Cycle & Storm Drain Pollution," 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Gallery Conversation -- En Masse Arts with Erika Wilhite, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Author Talk -- With Alice Pettway, author of "Moth," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Monkey See, Monkey Do" -- Opera in the Ozarks' kids' outreach, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. opera.org.

Forest Concert Series -- Flor De Toloache, with Papa Rap, and Arkansalsa, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

__

July 14

Sunday Music -- With the Baskins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. terrastudios.com.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Spring Garden Septet, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Mountain Street Stage -- The Spring Garden Septet with Ryan Ashworth (pictured), 2 p.m. July 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"A Confederate Widow in Hell" -- With Willi Carlisle and Joseph Fletcher, doors open at 7 p.m. July 11, curtain at 8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. $15. BreakerFixer.com.

NAN What's Up on 07/07/2019