Lewis sends Travs home happy in 11th

Kyle Lewis hit a walk-off double, scoring Jordan Cowan in the 11th inning, to lift the Arkansas Travelers to a 2-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a double by Yariel Gonzalez that scored Zach Kirtley.

Mike Ahmed, who had two hits, led off the fifth inning with a double and came home on Donnie Walton's base hit to make the score 1-1.

Arkansas starter Darren McCaughan allowed 1 run and 4 hits over 6 innings.

Springfield starter Johan Oviedo also allowed one run in six innings. He gave up six hits.

Sam Delaplane (2-1) threw 21/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.

Lewis finished 3 for 3 and has 6 hits in his last 7 at-bats.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: TBD; Cardinals: RHP Tommy Parsons (2-2, 5.56 ERA)

TICKETS $12 box seats, $8 reserved, $6 general admission ($1 higher on game day). Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS Kids run the bases

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

Sports on 07/07/2019