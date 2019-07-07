LIVE! in NWA

Ashtyn Barbaree -- Internationally touring Fayetteville indie/Americana singer/ songwriter Ashtyn Barbaree will perform at SixTwelve Coffeehouse in Fayetteville at 7 p.m. July 13 as part of the Fayetteville Women's Concert Series. A portion of the proceeds supports the nonprofit organization and health care reform initiative Bulldozer Health Inc. bulldozerhealth.yapsody.com, ashtynbarbaree.com. $12. (Photo courtesy Ryan Musick Photography)

July 7

Comedy and Art -- 8 p.m., with Meghan Welch, Chad Chamberline, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Jesse Dean Co. -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Kevin Mills -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

July 8

TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

John Silva -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Brown -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

July 9

Keith Nicholson -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

July 10

Ashtyn Nilsen -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jim Mills -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

JW Leaghn -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Young the Giant -- 7 p.m. with Fitz and the Tantrums, and COIN. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$69.50.

Veridian Saxophone Quartet -- 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Rogers.

July 11

Runnin' On Empty -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Anitra Jay -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Vandoliers -- 9 p.m., with Dandelion Heart. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Ultra Suede -- 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Parker McCollum -- JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jason Plumlee -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Ponder -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Erin Detherage -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

JWG -- Wright's BBQ, Johnson.

July 12

Brian Huntress -- 8:30 p.m. with William Pierce, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Anitra Jay -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Ponder the Albatross -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Mayday By Midnight -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Clint Scholz -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Members Only -- 9:30 p.m.; Loose Change at 7; The Bel Airs at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Jamie Utley & Curt Fletcher -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowel. $10.

Blue Muse -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Maud Crawford -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators -- La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

The Candid -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ryan Trickey & Jeff Nelson -- 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Roby Pantall -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Big Shred -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Old Dime Box -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Alabama -- 7 p.m., with John Anderson, and Exile. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $45-$129.50.

Route 358 -- West and Watson, Fayetteville.

July 13

Adventureland -- 8:30 p.m., with Serious., Moldilocks, and Way Away. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Ryan Trickey & Jeff Nelson -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Samantha Hunt -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Cadillac Jackson -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Thanks For Nothing -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

John Michael Montgomery -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Flor De Toloache -- 7 p.m., with Papa Rap. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.

Deadbird -- 8 p.m., with Vore, Serpentine, and Bones of the Earth. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.

Jamie Utley & Curt Fletcher -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowel. $10.

Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Mike & Grady-- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

James Strong Band -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

The Kyle Sexton Band -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Jerry Diaz -- 7 p.m. & Hanna's Reef at the Beach House. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Rachel B and Table for 3 -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Shields Band -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Dixie Misfits Band -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Ashtyn Barbaree -- 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville. $12.

Wynonna and the Big Noise -- 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $45-$80.

Atlantics -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

Woody Fest -- The 22nd annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival returns to Okemah, Okla., July 10-14 in celebration of the folk singer's 107th birthday. Performers include Arlo Guthrie (pictured), John Paul White, John Fullbright and more. The festival will also feature free family-friendly events including the third annual children's songwriting workshop. Visit woodyfest.com for schedules and information on all the festival's activities.

Parker McCollum -- Critically acclaimed road warrior Parker McCollum returns to Northwest Arkansas with a new milestone under his belt: a sold-out show at the iconic Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth on May 18. Now he returns to Fayetteville for a free show at JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing at 7 p.m. July 11. ParkerMccollum.com.

