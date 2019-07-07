LIVE! in NWA

July 7
Comedy and Art -- 8 p.m., with Meghan Welch, Chad Chamberline, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Jesse Dean Co. -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Kevin Mills -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
July 8
TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
John Silva -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Brown -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
July 9
Keith Nicholson -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
July 10
Ashtyn Nilsen -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Alvarez -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jim Mills -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
JW Leaghn -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Young the Giant -- 7 p.m. with Fitz and the Tantrums, and COIN. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$69.50.
Veridian Saxophone Quartet -- 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Rogers.
July 11
Runnin' On Empty -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Anitra Jay -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Vandoliers -- 9 p.m., with Dandelion Heart. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Ultra Suede -- 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Parker McCollum -- JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Dudley Jr. -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jason Plumlee -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Ponder -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Erin Detherage -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
JWG -- Wright's BBQ, Johnson.
July 12
Brian Huntress -- 8:30 p.m. with William Pierce, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Anitra Jay -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Ponder the Albatross -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Mayday By Midnight -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Clint Scholz -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Members Only -- 9:30 p.m.; Loose Change at 7; The Bel Airs at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Jamie Utley & Curt Fletcher -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowel. $10.
Blue Muse -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Maud Crawford -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators -- La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
The Candid -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ryan Trickey & Jeff Nelson -- 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
Roby Pantall -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Big Shred -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Old Dime Box -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Alabama -- 7 p.m., with John Anderson, and Exile. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $45-$129.50.
Route 358 -- West and Watson, Fayetteville.
July 13
Adventureland -- 8:30 p.m., with Serious., Moldilocks, and Way Away. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Ryan Trickey & Jeff Nelson -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Samantha Hunt -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Cadillac Jackson -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Thanks For Nothing -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
John Michael Montgomery -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Flor De Toloache -- 7 p.m., with Papa Rap. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.
Deadbird -- 8 p.m., with Vore, Serpentine, and Bones of the Earth. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.
Jamie Utley & Curt Fletcher -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowel. $10.
Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Mike & Grady-- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
James Strong Band -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
EgoTrip -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
The Kyle Sexton Band -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Jerry Diaz -- 7 p.m. & Hanna's Reef at the Beach House. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Rachel B and Table for 3 -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Mark Shields Band -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Dixie Misfits Band -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Ashtyn Barbaree -- 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville. $12.
Wynonna and the Big Noise -- 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $45-$80.
Atlantics -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
