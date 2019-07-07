Local notes

Courtesy photo Centennial Bank threw a party for four residents of Holiday Retirement's The Gardens at Arkanshire in Springdale who turned 100 years old, Bob Bateman, Mary-Ellen Prasse, Alice Varney and Martha Chambers. The celebration, which consisted of dancing, singing the Happy Birthday song, throwing confetti and providing the residents with cupcakes and gifts, was only 100 seconds, a playful tribute to the centenarians and the bank of the same name.

Omni talks

climate change

The Omni Climate Forum meets at 1:30 p.m. today at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Shelley Buonaiuto will present recent activities of the Climate Change Lobby to promote the "fee/dividend" concept for reduction of CO2 in the atmosphere by a revenue-neutral carbon price on fossil fuel consumption. She will take participants through CCL's national convention and visiting Congressional representatives.

Information: Email Dick Bennett at j.dick.bennett@gmail.com.

Dickson Street

celebrated

For the July 9 History Happy Hour: Celebrating Dickson Street, the Clinton House Museum invites the community to help create a pop-up, crowd-sourced exhibit of all things Dickson Street. Bring your photos, T-shirts, CDs, matchbooks, restaurant menus, books, albums, signs, or whatever else you might have that represents your experience of Dickson Street over the years. We're taking a trip down memory lane, and our community is helping us build the lane!

Here is how it works: You bring your item(s) to the museum at 930 W. Clinton Drive in Fayetteville before July 9 or even the night of the event, and staff members get your contact information. You share a little bit about the artifact and what it represents. The Clinton House displays it that night only and returns your artifacts that evening or within a week.

Tickets are $5 at the door and include a logo pint glass, live music from the Derek Van Lynn Duo, pizza from U.S. Pizza and other snacks, and Fossil Cove Brewing Company beer.

Information: (479) 444-0066.

Blood center

seeks donors

Currently, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks reports less than a three day supply of all blood types. Donors are strongly urged to get to a CBCO Donor Center or blood drive near them and give this week. Participants at this CBCO blood drive will receive a green "Adventure" T-shirt.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwestern Missouri, northwestern Arkansas and southeastern Kansas.

You can help by giving blood at these upcoming blood drives:

•Fayetteville: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10, Pat Walker Health Center, 525 N. Garland Ave.; noon-5 p.m. July 12, Ozarks Electric, 3641 Wedington Drive

•Siloam Springs: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 10, DaySpring, 21154 Highway 16 E.

Information: (800) 280-5337 or cbco.org.

Reunion

announced

The Gabbard family will hold a reunion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13 at Carrol Electric, 5056 Highway 412B in Huntsville. Bring a covered dish as well as any updated information you may have on the family's history.

This will probably be the last reunion.

Information: (479) 521-6459.

Mercy NWA

holds seminar

There are many choices to make when first signing up for Medicare coverage. Mercy knows these choices can be confusing and wants to help area seniors understand their options to get the best health care coverage for their needs.

Mercy invites those newly eligible for Medicare and their families to attend a free education seminar where options will be discussed. Mercy hopes residents will take this opportunity to learn more about Medicare.

Sessions are offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Mercy Clinic in the Community Room, 1 Mercy Way in Bella Vista.

Information and registration: (833) 401-6425, (479) 314-4734 or mercy.net/NWAStart.

Pop-Up store

now open

Razorback fans around the globe can now shop the Razorback Foundation's Christmas in July online pop-up store. By doing so, Razorback fans everywhere are able to support more than 465 Razorback student-athletes.

"Razorback-themed ornaments and wrapping paper are now available to purchase until the store closes on Wednesday, July 31," said Scott Varady, executive director of the Razorback Foundation. "These custom items will only be available to purchase online from our Christmas in July online pop-up store. Revenue generated from sales will go to the Annual Fund in support of Razorback Athletics."

Information: razorbackfoundation.com, (479) 443-9000 or email gohogs@razorbackfoundation.com.

Hobbs honors

dragonflies

While wandering through Zilker Park Botanical Gardens in Austin, Texas, Robert Thomas was photographing flowers and wildlife. Suddenly, a beautiful bright red dragonfly landed in front of him. Stunned at the beauty and vibrancy of its color, he shot a photo from about 15 feet away. That was all it took for him to be totally fascinated by these creatures.

Thomas has spent the last 13 years traveling and photographing odonates (dragonflies). His collection of photographs contains many rare species, and some of his special photographs have graced the covers of numerous field guides. As he puts it, "It's a matter of being in the right place at the right time, and a little good luck and know-how."

Bring the family and join Thomas for this free program beginning at 2 p.m. July 13 at Hobbs State Park Conservation Area's visitor center on Arkansas 12 east of Rogers. Immediately following the lecture will be an outdoor dragonfly catch and release at the Hobbs State Park visitor center. Bring your camera for close-up shots. This program is a cooperative effort between the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas and Hobbs State Park.

For more information, call: (479) 789-5000, psnwa.org/ws, friendsofhobbs.com or ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

Stories return

to the square

Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism is offering free, family-friendly storytelling events on Wednesdays in July. The two-hour program is hosted in the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion starting at 10 a.m.

Each week, Stories on the Square concludes with a different hands-on activity or craft. The make-and-take activity schedule is:

July 10 -- Paper plate masks

July 17 -- "Root-runner" basket weaving

July 24 -- Mini gourd masks

July 31 -- Soapstone pendants

The Cherokee National Peace Pavilion is located at 177 S. Water Ave. in Tahlequah, Okla. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Cherokee National Prison Museum, located at 124 E. Choctaw St.

Participants will receive free admission to the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, Cherokee National Prison Museum, John Ross Museum and Sequoyah's Cabin Museum following the program.

Information: (877) 779-6977 or VisitCherokeeNation.com.

NAN Profiles on 07/07/2019