Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued one well completion and 11 well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETIONS

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OPCO LLC of Magnolia for DMCVU No. 110, 24-hr. prod. in Cotton Valley Form of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,800 ft., perf. 8,590-8,633 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 2,316 ft. FNL & 2,306 ft. FEL of Sec. 14-18S-22W. Completed May 31.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Bill Hunt No. 11-10 3-7H, 24-hr. prod. 165 in Fayetteville Form of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,578 ft., perf. 2,411.5-6,422.35 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 322 ft. FSL & 1,391 ft. FEL and BHL: 442 ft. FNL & 1,066 ft. FEL of Sec. 7-11N-10W. Workover done May 28.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Bill Hunt No. 11-10 5-7H18, 24-hr. prod. 155 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,173 ft., perf. 2,564.5-7,025 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 323 ft. FSL & 1,361 ft. FEL and BHL: 439 ft. FSL & 1,557 ft. FEL of Sec. 7-11N-10W. Workover done May 28.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Bill Hunt No. 11-10 6-7H18, 24-hr. prod. 167 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,578 ft., perf. 2,643.5-7,077.78 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 323 ft. FSL & 1,346 ft. FEL and BHL: 441 ft. FSL & 987 ft. FEL of Sec. 7-11N-10W. Workover done May 23.

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OPCO LLC for DMCVU No. 89, 24-hr. prod. 20 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,750 ft., perf. 6,696-8,635 OA ft. of Sec. 15-18S-22W. Workover done June 6.

Mission Creek OPCO LLC for Kirkpatrick No. 10, 24-hr. prod. 63.7 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,320 ft., perf. 6,575-7,258 OA ft. of Sec. 13-18S-22W. Workover done May 25.

CONWAY --XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Beck No. 8-16 2-32H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,750 ft., perf. 6,639-8,593 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 252 ft. FSL & 220 ft. FEL and BHL: 3,523 ft. FSL & 692 ft. FEL of Sec. 32-8N-16W. Workover done June 19.

FAULKNER -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for C Murchison No. 7-12 1-14H24, 24-hr. prod. 40 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,758 ft., perf. 7,275-10,002 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 250 ft. FSL & 290 ft. FEL and BHL: 2,711 ft. FSL & 1,920 ft. FWL of Sec. 14-7N-12W. Workover done June 5.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for S Cockrell No. 7-13 1-13H, 24-hr. prod. 330 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 11,922 ft., perf. 7,772-10,683 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 225 ft. FNL & 2,419 ft. FEL and BHL: 1,182 ft. FSL & 539 ft. FEL of Sec. 13-7N-13W. Workover done June 3.

INDEPENDENCE -- XTO Energy Inc. for Grammer No. 3-29H32, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,178 ft., perf. 2,935-7,922 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 312 ft. FSL & 1,231 ft. FWL and BHL: 7 ft. FSL & 602 ft. FWL of Sec. 29-11N-7W. Workover done June 14.

UNION -- Great Lakes Chemical Corp. of El Dorado for SWD No. 21S, 24-hr. prod. not available in Smackover Form. of Catesville Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,230 ft., perf. 7,881-8,008 OA ft. of Sec. 36-18S-16W. Workover done June 24.

VAN BUREN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Bradford No. 11-13 1-13H, 24-hr. prod. 232 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,000 ft., perf. 1,960-7,897 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 198 ft. FSL & 798 ft. FEL and BHL: 36 ft. FNL & 801 ft. FWL of Sec. 13-11N-13W. Workover done May 21.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

SundayMonday Business on 07/07/2019