Party For The Pups

Bark Bash returns for its second year in Fayetteville July 13. Though the event is free, organizers will gladly accept donations for the participating local nonprofits. A list of specific needs from area shelters can be found on leisurlist's website under the "Bark Bash Bentonville: FAQ" post.

Doggy treat bar: Check. Bone-shaped ball pits: Check. Canine service and goods vendors: Check. Off-leash play areas: Check. Hundreds of doggos and their humans: Imminent.

Bark Bash returns to Fayetteville on July 13 following its debut last year and expansion to Bentonville in May of this year. The event was founded as a way for dog owners and lovers to connect with each other and community businesses and give the furry friends a day of fun away from the summer heat.

FAQ Bark Bash WHEN — 4-8 p.m. July 13 WHERE — Fayetteville Town Center COST — Free INFO — leisurlist.com/feed/event/bark-bash-fayetteville/details, or reach Jerra Nalley at 501-860-1018

"It's an event you can take your dog to that's indoor, so you don't see that very much," says Jerra Nalley. Nalley is the director of leisurlist, an app and website and the creative entity behind Bark Bash.

"Especially if you're new to an area, you may not have someone to go to those events with yet, or you're just looking for connections. And it's easier to connect on something that you share an interest on. So fellow dog people may meet at Bark Bash and then they can go to a dog park the next weekend or go to a concert or things like that. So we really wanted to bring people together to facilitate those connections."

The free event will take place at the Fayetteville Town Center from 4 to 8 p.m. as a drop-in function. There are leash-free play areas for pups of different sizes, but all dogs must be on a leash in the rest of the venue. A few vendors Nalley is particularly excited about include options in dog apparel and custom artworks pet owners can get of their beloved canine.

Local nonprofits and adoption services will also be on site with some pups too cute to resist. More than 500 people have already registered to attend, so organizers remind that all dogs must be vaccinated and should be well-socialized. Though the event is free, Nalley encourages visitors to pre-register to expedite the entry process.

