Pineda looks good again as Twins beat Rangers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Michael Pineda struck out a season-high 9 over 6 efficient innings, Jason Castro had 2 hits and 3 RBI, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday.

Pineda (6-4) gave up five hits and a run on a solo home run in the sixth inning by Elvis Andrus. The big right-hander had his most strikeouts since 2017 with the New York Yankees prior to Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for all of 2018.

"He missed a significant amount of time, but he's been able to come back and find himself and ... do it in different ways," Minnesota Manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He's not the exact same pitcher that he was five years ago. He's a different pitcher. But he's an equally as good pitcher."

Marwin Gonzalez homered for Minnesota, which leads the majors with 166 home runs this year and matched its total from last season. Gonzalez is the 10th Twins player to reach double digits in home runs, one shy of a club record set in 2016.

Taylor Rogers picked up his 12th save with 21/3 scoreless innings and 5 strikeouts.

Jesse Chavez (3-4) surrendered 5 runs -- 4 earned -- on 5 hits and 2 walks over 5 innings for Texas.

"I think that something that we were doing, especially in June, was setting the tone of the game early," Andrus said. "Scoring a lot of runs early. Right now, it's not happening. I think we need to get back on that."

Minnesota signed Pineda to a two-year contract in free agency last year, knowing the first year of the deal would mostly be spent in rehab. He was pitching in rehab games last season before being shut down with a knee injury.

Coming back this season, the 30-year-old struggled to a 6.21 ERA in six starts through the end of April but started to show steady progress. He's allowed 1 run in 4 of his last 5 starts with a 2.83 ERA over that span.

"After you have surgery, it's a long time for the recovery, so you have to work so hard to be a hundred percent and try to help your team," Pineda said.

ORIOLES 8, BLUE JAYS 1 Andrew Cashner pitched seven strong innings, Renato Nunez hit a two-run home run and Baltimore beat host Toronto.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 3 Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-out home run off Chad Green in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay past visiting New York.

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 0 Yuli Gurriel homered for the fourth consecutive game and Gerrit Cole pitched seven scoreless innings, leading host Houston over Los Angeles.

RED SOX 10, TIGERS 6 Former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts finished a home run short of the cycle as visiting Boston beat Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 12, BREWERS 2 Kevin Newman and Starling Marte each drove in three runs, leading host Pittsburgh to a victory over Milwaukee.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4 Yadiel Rivera hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth and visiting Miami beat Atlanta.

METS 6, PHILLIES 5 Tomas Nido hit a three-run double that put host New York ahead to stay in a victory over Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, ROYALS 0 Max Scherzer worked seven innings, Kurt Suzuki homered and Washington blanked visiting Kansas City.

INDIANS 7, REDS 2 Francisco Lindor homered twice, Roberto Perez connected on a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, and Cleveland beat host Cincinnati, winning its fifth consecutive at Great American Ball Park.

CUBS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Jon Lester pitched into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat All-Star Lucas Giolito and the crosstown White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

