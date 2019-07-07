Stat tracker

One of the many sounds that can be heard at the Busch Softball Classic at the Sherwood Sports Complex is the wheels on a softball player's bat bag.

In the case of Saul Simpson, his bag doesn't have any bats. In fact, his bag helps keep him alive.

Today’s championship schedule All games at Sherwood Sports Complex Men’s Major division, 9:15 a.m. Women’s Major division, 10:20 a.m. Men’s E division, 1:50 p.m. Women’s D division, 4:10 p.m. Men’s C division, 5:15 p.m. Men’s D division, 5:20 p.m.

Simpson, who is an assistant coach and statistician for the Florida-based Resmondo softball team, suffers from multiple sclerosis and uses a oxygen concentrator bag that he began using in 2016 because of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

"I can still work, drive and fly," Simpson said. "I can still work in softball."

His situation hasn't bothered anyone on the USSSA softball circuit, and Simpson is thankful.

"There's no hesitation," Simpson said of other teams accommodating him when needed. "That's the kind of stuff you'll always remember."

Resmondo, one of the favorites to win the Men's Major division at the Busch Softball Classic, entered Saturday night's play having won its first three games. In Resmondo's second game Saturday and third overall, the team hit eight home runs and finished with 22 hits in a 24-3 victory over Elite Nashville of Tennessee in four innings.

"We're getting the job done," Simpson said.

Simpson, 68, is a native of Detroit. He has worked for the Internal Revenue Service since 1978.

In 1972, Simpson began playing softball for one of his best friends, Charlie Smith. He traveled to multiple tournaments across the country with the TPS softball team and Resmondo.

He said he's played in 26 states and Canada, and has played every position except left-center field and shortstop.

"It's been fun to me," Simpson said. "I've seen some of the best players over the years at the top level. There's that family bond, and you have a lot of friendships. That camaraderie of friendship is awesome and priceless."

Resmondo softball player Kyle Pearson showed his appreciation for Simpson on Saturday.

"He's a great guy," Pearson said. "He's been around the game forever. He'll do anything for you."

Simpson began keeping score for Resmondo in 2003 and has held the position since.

Even though there are several applications that help statisticians keep score during a game, Simpson opts to keep it traditional with pen and paper. He also uses a yellow highlighter to mark his team's home runs.

"They've got the tablets and the computers and things like that," Simpson said. "I'm still old school. I like to have a hard copy. I will announce to the team that we have eight home runs and we have four left.

"They've gotten into a habit now where they'll ask, 'Saul, how many home runs do we have left?' I know a lot of guys are using the tablets. But I like to have something to come back to and cross-check with."

Pearson said Simpson is a motivational figure in the Resmondo dugout.

"Every time we get two outs, he's like, 'Let's get five runs on two outs,' " Pearson said. "He's very encouraging. He's never negative, always positive."

Simpson has been an inspiration to the Resmondo team, Pearson said.

"It lets us know that the game is bigger than we are," Pearson said. "You see him get on a plane every weekend doing it for us and our team. It's humbling.

"It let us know that there's somebody out there willing to do that for us. He wants to come out and hang out with the guys and motivate us."

