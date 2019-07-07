Theater welcomes backers to new home

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CARIN SCHOPPMEYER Darra Dismuke (from left), Hayley Tomlinson, Rosemary Conrad, Linda Lonsdale and Janice Stanesic help support the Botanical of the Ozarks at Art in the Garden on June 21 at the garden in Fayetteville.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks became a plein air gallery June 21 for Art in the Garden. Local artists from Art Ventures were exhibiting their paintings, sculptures, photographs, watercolors, illustrations and scratchboards throughout the garden in Fayetteville. The evening also included live music from Bill Dollar & Loose Change.

Featured artists included Cheri Bohn, Brandon Bullette, Jeffry Cantu, Kai Drachenberg, Karolyn Farrell, Tom Flyn, Drew Gentle, Carol Hart, Christina Marie Blackwood, Melissa Milton, Hannah Newson-Doyle, Denise Nicholson, Adrianna Patrucco, Joelle Storet and Justin Williams.

At a Glance Art in the Garden Who: Botanical Garden of the Ozarks What: The garden became a plein air gallery featuring works of local artists. When: June 21 Where: Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville Next: Firefly Fling, July 20 Information: (479) Patron preview Who: TheatreSquared What: The professional theater company welcomed patrons for an evening in its new home. When: June 22 Where: TheatreSquared in Fayetteville Information: (479) 445-6333 or theatre2.org

TheatreSquared's Our Next Stage campaign supporters were treated on June 22 to an evening in the theater company's brand new home in Fayetteville.

Theater leaders broke ground June 23, 2017 for the 50,000 square-foot building. The building features two theaters, dedicated rehearsal space, eight guest artist apartments, three outdoor terraces, education and community space, offices, cafe and bar and workshops for props, costumes and scenery.

The Our Next Stage $34 million campaign was launched to pay for the design, construction and equipping the theater and to establish the TheatreSquared Trust. A $1.5 million commitment from Lynn and Joel Carver and a $2.9 million investment from the state of Arkansas announced last month bring the group to 90 percent of completing the campaign.

The grand opening season will consist of seven productions: Shakespeare in Love, Aug. 14-Sept 8; Native Gardens, Oct. 2-Nov. 10; A Christmas Carol, Nov. 20-Dec. 22; The Royale, Jan. 22-Feb. 16; 2020 Arkansas New Play Festival, April 10-19; My Father's War, March 25-April 19; and Matilda, May 20-June 21.

Programs include the Arkansas Schools Tour that takes original plays to 70 schools -- 25,000 students -- statewide; teacher training; "Lights Up," free and discounted tickets for students and low-income community members; and "Word/Play" semester-long classroom residencies for professional artists.

Next up will be the Season Kickoff Celebration Aug. 8 at the theater.

Those joining the group in its new digs included Hannah and Greg Lee, Judy and Bill Schwab, Ellen and Malcolm Hayward, Becky and Bob Alexander, Jill and Tom King, Lindsey and Brock Gearhart, Mandy Macke, Sandy Edwards, Susan and Orville Hall, Margaret and Dick Rutherford and Candace and David Starling.

