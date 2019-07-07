Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest 🎆 Pops on the River In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Paper Trails Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:45 p.m. | Updated July 7, 2019 at 12:47 p.m. 18comments
story.lead_photo.caption United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates her team's victory with the trophy after the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. US won 2:0. - Photo by AP/DAVID VINCENT

LYON, France — The United States women's soccer team was as good as American players promised — maybe even better.

Especially Megan Rapinoe, the pink-haired captain who emerged with the Golden Ball as top player, the Golden Boot as top scorer and a world-wide stature as a champion for gender equity.

The U.S. won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night when Rapinoe converted a tiebreaking penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

Rapinoe scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.

Two days past her 34th birthday, Rapinoe slotted the ball past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal for her sixth goal of the tournament. The oldest player to score in a Women's World Cup final, she struck a familiar victorious pose with arms outstretched.

"It's surreal. I don't know how to feel like now. It's ridiculous," said Rapinoe, also awarded the Golden Ball as top player. "We're crazy and that's what makes us so special. We just have no quit in us. We're so tight, and we'll do anything to win."

Lavelle, at 24 the team's up-and-coming star, added her third goal of the tournament on an 18-foot left-footed shot in the 69th after a solo run up the center of the field.

United States players celebrate their victory in the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. US won 2:0.
United States players celebrate their victory in the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. US won 2:0.

"She's superstar, not even in the making, she's straight up superstar at this point," Rapinoe said.

Fans, many dressed in red, white and blue, chanted "Equal Pay!" at the final whistle, a reminder players sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March claiming gender discrimination.

Rapinoe drew the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump during the tournament by saying she and teammates would refuse to visit the White House, part of the team's wider push for gender equity. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio needed just a few seconds after the final whistle to invite the team to a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The Americans never trailed in the tournament and set records with 26 goals and a 12-game World Cup winning streak dating to 2015. U.S. coach Jill Ellis became the first coach to lead a team to two Women's World Cup titles, and the U.S. joined Germany in 2003 and 2007 as the only repeat champions.

"It's just chemistry. They put their hearts and soul into this journey," Ellis said. "They made history."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino handed over the trophy, a stark contrast to four years ago in Canada, when then-president Sepp Blatter was a no-show as U.S. prosecutors investigated corruption in soccer's governing body. While the U.S. added a fourth star to its jersey, Germany is the only nation that has even two.

With confidence and brashness that some called even arrogant — triggering a backlash that the angry response was sexist — this American team established a standard of excellence that exceeded the U.S. champions of 1991, 1999 and 2015, becoming a goal for all others to match. Former American players joined the current generation on the field for the postgame celebration.

Alyssa Naeher, the 31-year-old who succeeded Hope Solo in goal, faced repeated questions entering the tournament but allowed just three goals in the tournament and finished with her fourth shutout.

The U.S. had scored within the first 12 minutes of its previous six matches in the tournament but the European champions sat back to keep their defensive shape and kept the score 0-0 through the first half.

Video review, adopted by FIFA for the men's World Cup last year, showed its impact when Stephanie Frappart, the first woman to referee a men's Ligue 1 match, went to the screen at the side of the field and then signaled toward the spot.

Rapinoe, who missed Tuesday's semifinal win over England with a hamstring injury, became the first woman to score on a penalty kick during a Women's World Cup final, her 50th goal in 158 international appearances. She matched teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White for most goals in the tournament and won the Golden Ball based on fewer minutes.

Rapinoe was given a standing ovation by the crowd when she subbed out in the 79th minute. The crowd of 57,900 at Stade de Lyon for Le Grand Finale included French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Americans opened the tournament with a record 13-0 rout of lowly Thailand, triggering debate over whether the celebrations after each goal were excessive. Morgan responded the next match by following a goal with a polite golf clap. Then she stirred it up again when she scored against England with a tea sip, pinkie outstretched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • RBear
    July 7, 2019 at 12:41 p.m.

    Great work by the USA Women's Team in finishing this journey, with both Rapinoe and Lavelle doing the job against the Netherlands. These women have proven to be role models for girls throughout the US to work hard in sport and life. They truly show the American spirit.
  • GeneralMac
    July 7, 2019 at 12:51 p.m.

    "role models"

    Hardly.

    Wearing the uniform of the United States yet refusing to stand for the National Anthem until she was FORCED to.

    No thanks!

    No more of a "role model" than Colin Kasepernick or Jane Fonda.

    At least those two didn't wear a US uniform .
  • Morebeer
    July 7, 2019 at 1:04 p.m.

    They’re great. Thought the tea sipping was taunting, though, and the goal celebrations in the 13-0 win were bush league

  • GeneralMac
    July 7, 2019 at 1:04 p.m.

    There was nothing wrong with post #3 that got pulled.
  • JakeTidmore
    July 7, 2019 at 1:14 p.m.

    It's hard to deal with freedom when some folks actually practice their rights to be free and live as they choose. Some folks would rather you march lock-step to their drumbeat.
    Obieone just went pottymouth - nasty is as nasty does.
    Gmac - I served 8+ years with US Army back in 70s. Megan doesn't connect with Jane at all in my book. And I value the act of freedom more than the so-called symbols of freedom. You seem to think it's better to reverse those terms.
    When you are forced to do something, then you are being controlled by the state. Liberty does not work that way. As far as I'm concerned - your opinion is no better than someone putting a gun to my head and saying do as I say.
    As we said in the military to folks who were being chicken**** about rules, etc.: Back off, Jack***.
    --
    Just keep your metaphorical gun away from my head. Don't be a threat to freedom and then say you believe in it. Megan has been far more respectful in language and tone and thought than many of the naysayers attacking her.
    --
    To repeat an earlier comment I made on a different thread:
    When someone is on his high horse fussing to high heaven, don't be surprised if the oratory matches what comes out of the other end of the horse.
  • GeneralMac
    July 7, 2019 at 1:27 p.m.

    Representing the US
    Getting PAID to redpresent the US
    Wearing the uniform of the US

    Her behavior would not be tolerated if the US uniform she wore was a military uniform nor if the uniform and money was provided by a private sector employer and she showed disrespect towards that company sponsoring her.

    " role model for young girls"........hardly !
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    July 7, 2019 at 1:48 p.m.

    i kept looking for it, and it was right at the top.
    ~
    Especially Megan Rapinoe, the pink-haired captain who emerged with the Golden Ball as top player, the Golden Boot as top scorer and a world-wide stature as a champion for gender equity.
    (wait what was that last part?
    is this dutch/french rapince export playing in a male team championship?
    purple hair. thats right. and blue hair.
    remember apparantly, according to the dictation, white males have made the earth such a horrible place that rapince gets to play "prince" for a day.
  • GeneralMac
    July 7, 2019 at 2:05 p.m.

    4 posts pulled.........SO FAR
  • JakeTidmore
    July 7, 2019 at 2:07 p.m.

    Ain't seeing very many role models flapping their lips on this blog for that matter.
    --
    Very few handle themselves as decently and confidently as Megan. She has kept her head above the fray and the garbage (especially the nasty, bigoted, and ugly layer that seems to be the standard for some commentators on this blog!!).
    When some foul-mouthed and propaganda-twisted folks start trying to pretend that they are arbitrators for what role models should be - look out! Wickedness and nonsense is behind these efforts.
    **
    Am out of here. Time to spend more moments with my family and friends - more of you should do the same. Give yourself a rest and give us a break.
    --
    Don't forget that garbage mouths only produce garbage.
  • GeneralMac
    July 7, 2019 at 2:08 p.m.

    Why do so many lesbians want to like like men ?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT