Washington news in brief

Paris family take in D.C. on Fourth

WASHINGTON — For decades, Rick Trusty taught history at Paris High School. Last week, he helped his family witness it firsthand.

The retired educator, his wife, Amy, and his youngest son, Luke, traveled to the Mall in downtown Washington, D.C., on Thursday to see a presidential speech and several military flyovers.

Luke, 17, plans to join the U.S. Air Force when he graduates from high school. He had urged his parents to make the trip, and they were happy to oblige.

In addition to hearing Luke Trusty’s future commander in chief, they watched a B-2 stealth bomber streak across the sky, flanked by F-22 Rap-tor stealth fighters. Those were followed, minutes later, by AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and six F/A-18 Super Hornets, flown by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels team.

A plane that serves as Air Force One and a helicopter that will soon be used as Marine One also soared overhead.

It was easy to spot the Trustys in the crowd — mom and dad were wearing shirts featuring the Arkansas state flag and a map of Logan County. (The back side featured a map of Arkansas and a plug for the county Republican Party.)

Rick Trusty, who isn’t wild about the Democratic presidential candidates, predicted that Trump will likely win a second term.

“As long as the country’s prospering, I don’t see him losing,” he said.

Luke Trusty, sporting a “Make America Great Again” T-shirt and hat, said his first trip to Washington had been exciting.

“I love history. … I love politics. It’s how the world works,” he said.

The jets that roared overhead were amazing, he said.

Assuming he qualifies, he wouldn’t mind sitting in the cockpit himself someday.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I could definitely see myself flying a plane,” he added.

While seeing Trump speak was exciting, the event “wasn’t about him,” Trusty said. “It was about America and what the United States has accomplished over the past 243 years.”

Centerton pair see U.S. capital sights

Jonathan and Samantha Beshears celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on June 29 by traveling to Washington.

It was their first trip to the District of Columbia.

They stayed all week, visiting historic sites and sampling food at some of the city’s hottest restaurants.

The Centerton couple also had prime seats for The Capitol Fourth concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, enabling them to hear the U.S Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” and a long list of performers, including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carole King and Grammy-nominated singer Vanessa Williams.

As a patrolman first class for the Arkansas Highway Police, Jonathan Beshears was determined to visit the National Law Enforcement Museum and Memorial.

It was “a solemn experience for sure seeing all the names of the officers that have fallen in the line of duty,” he said in an email.

There were plenty of other interesting stops, as well.

“My favorite was the FBI [headquarters building]: great to get a behind the scenes look at what the FBI does on a daily basis to protect our nation,” he said.

For Samantha Beshears, the U.S. Archives made the biggest impression.

“Seeing the constitution of the United States was surreal. It was awesome to actually be looking at the signatures of our founding fathers,” she said in an email.

When it comes to cuisine, Jonathan Beshears raved about Founding Farmers, which Travel + Leisure magazine has named the top Farm-to-Table restaurant in the District. Samantha Beshears favored Ted’s Bulletin. (The Washington Post says it’s a spot where “American comfort food reigns supreme.”)

Internships seen on horizon in D.C.

Arkansans who are interested in public service have a couple of Washington internship opportunities coming up. One is on Pennsylvania Avenue and the other is on Capitol Hill; one is with President Donald Trump; the other is with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Applications for the Spring White House Internship Program are available at https://apply.whitehouse.gov/intern/ and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 23.

The program runs from Jan. 22 until April 17. Interns are not paid.

Successful applicants must be 18 or older by Jan. 22, and they must (with one exception) be either college students or recent graduates (“no more than two years before the internship program start date,” the White House said.)

Veterans who have at least a General Educational Development certificate, who have served on active duty in the previous two years are also eligible.

Cotton, a lawmaker from Dardanelle, also has internship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students, but they start in the fall.

Participants work in the Washington office. These are paid positions and can be either full time or part time.

According to a news release, the interns will “have the opportunity to experience the daily operations of Senator Cotton’s office and witness the legislative process firsthand.”

Length of the internships vary. Would-be interns are encouraged to send resumed to internships_cotton@cotton.senate.gov. Cover letters should accompany them, stating why the applicants are seeking the position and when they would be available to work.

Planning to visit the nation’s capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (202) 662-7690 or flockwood@ arkansasonline.com . Want the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Washington bureau? It’s available on Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.