Woman hurt after shots fired into car

One woman suffered critical injuries early Friday after being shot while traveling in a car near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus with two other people, police said.

Little Rock police said the group was driving about 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Fair Park Boulevard when another vehicle came alongside them and started shooting into the Buick in which they were riding.

The gunfire struck a 19-year-old inside the car, police said.

Responding officers found the woman lying on the side of the road accompanied by the car's driver and another passenger, police said. The victim had an apparent gunshot wound in her back and arm, according to the police report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

A UALR spokesman said the woman was not a student at the school.

Her two companions, women ages 19 and 20, told police that they didn't know who shot at them.

Police said they do not have a description of the gunman.

State Desk on 07/07/2019