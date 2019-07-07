Young Players to present Getting to Know … Oklahoma!

Will Parker, played by Mark Kennedy, performs “Kansas City,” singing, “Everything’s up to date in Kansas City.” Other well-known songs in Getting to Know … Oklahoma! include “Oh! What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “I Can’t Say No,” “People Will Say We’re in Love” and “Oklahoma.”

BENTON — The wind may come “sweepin’ down the plains” at The Royal Theatre in Benton when The Young Players present Getting to Know … Oklahoma! on Thursday through July 14.

Sponsored locally by Regions Bank and presented through special arrangements with R&H Theatricals, the musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11-13, and at 2 p.m. July 14. It features music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and adaptation by Tom Briggs and Timothy Allen McDonald.

The play is under the direction of Jo Murry of Little Rock and Sheridan, who also serves as the music director. Murry is a longtime supporter of The Royal Players, including its youth theater program, The Young Players.

“Getting to Know … Oklahoma! is an abbreviated version of the original play Oklahoma!,” Murry said. “The songs are cut shorter. … A few have even been left out to make it more age-appropriate.

“The youngest actor in our production is 5, and the oldest, 14,” she said. “It’s a big cast … about 40 kids, who come from all over.”

Murry said that even though the content has been edited to better suit younger attention spans, all the elements that make this show a classic are still in place.

“You will be enchanted by the timeless story and the dazzling score,” she said, adding that the play tells the story of the handsome cowboy Curly McClain and the farm girl Laurey Williams, who fall in love and prevail against all odds.

“This is my fifth time to be involved with Oklahoma!,” Murry said, laughing. “I played Aunt Eller in high school, Laurie in college and directed it twice as the choir director at Sheridan High School.

“It’s going to be a fun show,” she said. “These kids have responded well to everything we’ve asked of them.”

Jenny Johnston of Benton is the choreographer for the show.

Carrie Clay of Bryant is the producer, assisted by several members of her family.

“It takes a village to put on a production like this,” Clay said, laughing. “In November, Jo called and said she would be directing, but she needed the Clay family to help. We are all on board. My sister-in-law, LeeAnn Clay, and I are acting as producers. My husband, Jeremy, and his brother, Tony, changed the marquee, and Tony is helping build the sets. Our youngest son, Carson, 15, who is a sophomore at Bryant High School, is the student director.”

The Royal Players presented the full-length version of Oklahoma! in 2015, which was also choreographed by Johnston. Jeremy Clay, who teaches drama at Bryant High School, appeared as Jud Fry in that production. Nathan Clay, the oldest son of Jeremy and Carrie Clay and now a student at Henderson State University, was a member of the ensemble.

Appearing in Getting to Know … Oklahoma! are as follows:

• Seth Nuss of Bauxite as Curly McClain.

• Libby Golleher of Benton as Aunt Eller.

• Grace Moody of Benton as Laurey Williams.

• Mark Kennedy of Little Rock as Will Parker.

• Allie Anderson of Hot Springs as Ado Annie .

• Hayden Griffis of Bauxite as Ali Hakim.

• Elijah Harris of Benton as Jud Fry.

• Maverick Burlison of Malvern as Andrew Carnes.

• Erin Johnston of Benton as Gertie Cummings.

Laurey’s girls include Mary Grace Wells, Bella Crowe, Olivia Kreulen and Lauren Bond, all of Benton; Audrey Ramsey of East End; Brendle Roberts of Hot Springs; and Mackie Davis of Sherwood.

Additional members of the ensemble include Ava Tillery of Alexander; Matthew Bailey of Bauxite; Ellie Russell of Bryant; Beau Goldthorpe of Glen Rose; Seth Henley and Charlotte Roberts, both of Hot Springs; Shepard Zachary, Maggie Kennedy, Reagan McCartney, Alexander Smith and Nate Palmer, all of Little Rock; Denver Allen of Maumelle; and Anna Moss and Zoey Newcomb, both of Sheridan.

Also in the ensemble are Cadence Earles, Abby Grace Neufer, Frankie Goldman, Caroline Gaither, Gabriel Harris, Ava Wilcher, Amelia Lisowe, Addison Lumpkins, Braden Lisowe and Rowan Larey, all of Benton.

The Royal Theatre is at 111 S. Market St. in historic downtown Benton. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $12 for senior citizens and college students; and $6 for preschool and grade-school students. For online ticket sales, go to www.theroyaltheatre.org. For more information, call (501) 315-5483.