Benton County marriage licenses

June 27
Aaron Albert Bowen, 57, Wichita, Kan., and Stephanie Lee Green, 60, Bentonville
Randy Marshall Bryant, 21, Silverdale, Wash., and Schelby Kae Pruitt, 19, Pea Ridge
Christopher Brian Chism, 33, Rogers, and Amber Rose Bratcher, 35, Nixa, Mo.
Jason Wade Curtis, 44, and Alyssa Anderson, 40, both of Bentonville
Morgan Lee Duckworth, 31, and Payton Kathleen Nelson, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Arron Epperson, 41, Elkins, and Jennifer Ann Schroeder, 49, Rogers
Cameron James Garcia, 30, and Holly Elizabeth Ingle, 29, both of Bentonville
Brandon Anthony Lunsford, 25, and Mary Elizabeth Coonce, 23, both of Rogers
Trevor Levi Morton, 26, Joplin, Mo., and Myleah Allison York, 23, Neosho, Mo.
Jason Patrick Mowrey, 45, and Kristin Elizabeth Martin, 45, both of Rogers
Kendall Wayne Oaks, 40, and Amy Sue Good, 45, both of Rogers
Ariston Joseph Rosmino, 28, and Vikki Benavides, 29, both of Bentonville
Amon Bradley Schoeppey, 28, Centerton, and Lauren Elizabeth Ederer, 27, Oklahoma City
Joshua Todd Shadwick, 33, Huntsville, Texas, and Kristen Nicole Sobba, 30, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Kolten John-Russell Speaks, 23, and Brittany Nicole Watts, 23, both of Bella Vista
J C Spencer, 31, Bella Vista, and Melissa Anne Martins, 34, Springdale
June 28
Renzo John Baronti, 20, and Melody Rae Williams, 20, both of Gentry
John Harold Bolding Jr., 46, Fort Worth, Texas, and Angela Edens Stanbery, 44, Rogers
Mario Anthony Coleman Jr., 25, and Cassandra La'Shae Richardson, 25, both of Bentonville
Joseph Dean Deming, 20, Fort Campbell, Ky., and Katelyn Elaine Porter, 18, Gravette
Duncan Leo Dreyer, 21, and Lyndsay Danielle Brandt, 25, both of St. Louis
Joseph Galeano, 29, and Kelsey Megan McNair, 26, both of Springdale
Izaac Fernando Haro, 18, Orlando, Fla., and Adriana Guadalupe Granados, 18, Rogers
Leslie James Hill Jr., 49, and Libby Marie Miller, 44, both of Siloam Springs
Christopher Michael Maestri, 25, and Morgan Whitley McDaniel, 22, both of Bella Vista
Chad Coleman McKay, 39, and Jennifer Marie Keil, 44, both of Bentonville
Milson Adonias Morales-Perez, 26, and Andrea Araujo-Barroso, 28, both of Springdale
Mark Bradley Simmons, 43, and Danielle Marie Stevens, 39, both of Collinsville, Okla.
Johnny Lee Turnham, 46, and Lorrie Ann Walker, 51, both of Porter, Okla.
David Andrew Young, 36, and Stephanie Flores, 28, both of Rogers
July 1
Ralph Edward Bratton Sr., 60, and Robin Susanne Price, 57, both of Bentonville
Jacob Dean Collins, 31, and Sarah Jean Dozier, 30, both of Westville, Okla.
Lucas Andrew Cullen Jackson, 24, Rogers, and Hanna Leigh Bauer, 23, Malvern
Christopher Alan James, 32, Ponca City, Okla., and Kyla Joy Radaker, 27, Branson, Mo.
Shaun Anthony Lanshe, 34, and Amanda Leeann Caywood, 31, both of Bentonville
Larry Shanon Malone, 44, and Kelly Ranae Carnes, 34, both of Gravette
Josue Moreu Caraballo, 39, and Melissa Ivette Martinez-Torres, 27, both of Bentonville
Logan Alexander Mortenson, 25, Emily Paige Perkins, 24, both of Bentonville
Kevin John O'Connor, 63, and Valdirene Guimaraes Cardoso, 48, both of Bentonville
Jonathan Scott Patterson, 45, and Michelle Hamlin, 46, both of Rogers
Gilmer Alonso Perez Salguero, 35, and Maura Abigail Menjivar, 29, both of Bella Vista
Jared Anthony Spradlin, 25, and Alysia Dee Harrington, 22, both of Lowell
Steven Monroe Walls, 19, Siloam Springs, and Alexas Shea Dean, 19, Summers
Steven Roy Wells, 47, and Cynthia Diane Koler, 46, both of Denver
Thomas William Zhe Jr., 39, and Sarah Elizabeth Zhe, 37, both of Bentonville
July 2
Luis Fernando Borja Chunga, 28, and Andrea Fernanda Ormeno, 18, both of Rogers
Jarod Darwin Brown, 25, Joplin, Mo., and Tiana Monique Leiva, 22, Bentonville
Augustus Gene Ellison Jr., 39, and Tamara Rose Williams, 43, both of Bentonville
Johnny Carl Holliman, 45, and Lori Ann Myers, 41, both of Gravette
Alejandro Jimenez Jr., 25, and Daisy Edith Rosales-Duran, 25, both of Rogers
July 3
Coleman Wagner Branum, 22, Lewisville, Texas, and Kassandra Yuliet Gutierrez, 21, Bentonville
Nicholas Rollins Fairlamb, 21, and Abigail Marie Wright, 23, both of Fayetteville
Johnnie Michael French, 62, and Cynthia Jean McLean, 62, both of Siloam Springs
John Deming Gore, 43, and Laura Margaret Wedge, 37, both of Rogers
Terry James Ingalls, 47, Garfield, and Jodie Marie Embrey, 44, Pea Ridge
Adolfo Martinez-Almaraz, 35, and Martha Cecilia Arroyo-Lara, 45, both of Rogers
Ronald David Nelson, 41, Exeter, Mo., and Thomasina Rosanna Hall, 34, Cassville, Mo.
Wesley Alan Powell, 21, and Alisa Miranda Rodriguez, 21, both of Rogers
Joshua Lee Rine, 36, and Julia Mary Howell, 38, both of Bentonville
Shawn Blake Sigler, 44, and Shannon Lea Whitehill, 38, both of Pea Ridge
