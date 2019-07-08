Benton County marriage licenses

June 27

Aaron Albert Bowen, 57, Wichita, Kan., and Stephanie Lee Green, 60, Bentonville

Randy Marshall Bryant, 21, Silverdale, Wash., and Schelby Kae Pruitt, 19, Pea Ridge

Christopher Brian Chism, 33, Rogers, and Amber Rose Bratcher, 35, Nixa, Mo.

Jason Wade Curtis, 44, and Alyssa Anderson, 40, both of Bentonville

Morgan Lee Duckworth, 31, and Payton Kathleen Nelson, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Matthew Arron Epperson, 41, Elkins, and Jennifer Ann Schroeder, 49, Rogers

Cameron James Garcia, 30, and Holly Elizabeth Ingle, 29, both of Bentonville

Brandon Anthony Lunsford, 25, and Mary Elizabeth Coonce, 23, both of Rogers

Trevor Levi Morton, 26, Joplin, Mo., and Myleah Allison York, 23, Neosho, Mo.

Jason Patrick Mowrey, 45, and Kristin Elizabeth Martin, 45, both of Rogers

Kendall Wayne Oaks, 40, and Amy Sue Good, 45, both of Rogers

Ariston Joseph Rosmino, 28, and Vikki Benavides, 29, both of Bentonville

Amon Bradley Schoeppey, 28, Centerton, and Lauren Elizabeth Ederer, 27, Oklahoma City

Joshua Todd Shadwick, 33, Huntsville, Texas, and Kristen Nicole Sobba, 30, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Kolten John-Russell Speaks, 23, and Brittany Nicole Watts, 23, both of Bella Vista

J C Spencer, 31, Bella Vista, and Melissa Anne Martins, 34, Springdale

June 28

Renzo John Baronti, 20, and Melody Rae Williams, 20, both of Gentry

John Harold Bolding Jr., 46, Fort Worth, Texas, and Angela Edens Stanbery, 44, Rogers

Mario Anthony Coleman Jr., 25, and Cassandra La'Shae Richardson, 25, both of Bentonville

Joseph Dean Deming, 20, Fort Campbell, Ky., and Katelyn Elaine Porter, 18, Gravette

Duncan Leo Dreyer, 21, and Lyndsay Danielle Brandt, 25, both of St. Louis

Joseph Galeano, 29, and Kelsey Megan McNair, 26, both of Springdale

Izaac Fernando Haro, 18, Orlando, Fla., and Adriana Guadalupe Granados, 18, Rogers

Leslie James Hill Jr., 49, and Libby Marie Miller, 44, both of Siloam Springs

Christopher Michael Maestri, 25, and Morgan Whitley McDaniel, 22, both of Bella Vista

Chad Coleman McKay, 39, and Jennifer Marie Keil, 44, both of Bentonville

Milson Adonias Morales-Perez, 26, and Andrea Araujo-Barroso, 28, both of Springdale

Mark Bradley Simmons, 43, and Danielle Marie Stevens, 39, both of Collinsville, Okla.

Johnny Lee Turnham, 46, and Lorrie Ann Walker, 51, both of Porter, Okla.

David Andrew Young, 36, and Stephanie Flores, 28, both of Rogers

July 1

Ralph Edward Bratton Sr., 60, and Robin Susanne Price, 57, both of Bentonville

Jacob Dean Collins, 31, and Sarah Jean Dozier, 30, both of Westville, Okla.

Lucas Andrew Cullen Jackson, 24, Rogers, and Hanna Leigh Bauer, 23, Malvern

Christopher Alan James, 32, Ponca City, Okla., and Kyla Joy Radaker, 27, Branson, Mo.

Shaun Anthony Lanshe, 34, and Amanda Leeann Caywood, 31, both of Bentonville

Larry Shanon Malone, 44, and Kelly Ranae Carnes, 34, both of Gravette

Josue Moreu Caraballo, 39, and Melissa Ivette Martinez-Torres, 27, both of Bentonville

Logan Alexander Mortenson, 25, Emily Paige Perkins, 24, both of Bentonville

Kevin John O'Connor, 63, and Valdirene Guimaraes Cardoso, 48, both of Bentonville

Jonathan Scott Patterson, 45, and Michelle Hamlin, 46, both of Rogers

Gilmer Alonso Perez Salguero, 35, and Maura Abigail Menjivar, 29, both of Bella Vista

Jared Anthony Spradlin, 25, and Alysia Dee Harrington, 22, both of Lowell

Steven Monroe Walls, 19, Siloam Springs, and Alexas Shea Dean, 19, Summers

Steven Roy Wells, 47, and Cynthia Diane Koler, 46, both of Denver

Thomas William Zhe Jr., 39, and Sarah Elizabeth Zhe, 37, both of Bentonville

July 2

Luis Fernando Borja Chunga, 28, and Andrea Fernanda Ormeno, 18, both of Rogers

Jarod Darwin Brown, 25, Joplin, Mo., and Tiana Monique Leiva, 22, Bentonville

Augustus Gene Ellison Jr., 39, and Tamara Rose Williams, 43, both of Bentonville

Johnny Carl Holliman, 45, and Lori Ann Myers, 41, both of Gravette

Alejandro Jimenez Jr., 25, and Daisy Edith Rosales-Duran, 25, both of Rogers

July 3

Coleman Wagner Branum, 22, Lewisville, Texas, and Kassandra Yuliet Gutierrez, 21, Bentonville

Nicholas Rollins Fairlamb, 21, and Abigail Marie Wright, 23, both of Fayetteville

Johnnie Michael French, 62, and Cynthia Jean McLean, 62, both of Siloam Springs

John Deming Gore, 43, and Laura Margaret Wedge, 37, both of Rogers

Terry James Ingalls, 47, Garfield, and Jodie Marie Embrey, 44, Pea Ridge

Adolfo Martinez-Almaraz, 35, and Martha Cecilia Arroyo-Lara, 45, both of Rogers

Ronald David Nelson, 41, Exeter, Mo., and Thomasina Rosanna Hall, 34, Cassville, Mo.

Wesley Alan Powell, 21, and Alisa Miranda Rodriguez, 21, both of Rogers

Joshua Lee Rine, 36, and Julia Mary Howell, 38, both of Bentonville

Shawn Blake Sigler, 44, and Shannon Lea Whitehill, 38, both of Pea Ridge

NW News on 07/08/2019