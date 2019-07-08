Bonus from the Past: 1883

This item appeared on Page 1 of the Feb. 24, 1883, Daily Arkansas Gazette.

PRESIDENTIAL SCANDAL

A Mystical Romance That Is All the Talk at the Capital

WASHINGTON, February 23. -- For some days past there has been vague rumors afloat concerning a liaison between the president and the wife of a prominent government official, who stands high in Washington society. The president has acted the man throughout. He has lied like a gentleman, if the scandal is true, and has asserted his manhood like a man, if the scandal is false. The story is the property of the world now. It hinges on the flimsiest of circumstantial evidence. It is said of the woman that she is vain and ambitious, qualities that bring success to man though he walk through a valley walled on either side with the skeletons of those who have made his career.

In 1883, the Gazette was published by the Gazette Printing Co., a corporation whose officers were dedicated members of the state's Democratic Party. Daniel Armod Brower was president and editor; corporation directors included J.S. Whiting, C.T. Walker, W.P. Homan and Horace G. Allis, auditor.

Alden Woodruff, son of the founder of the Gazette, managed the job-printing business also owned by the company, which listed 113 E. Markham St. as its mailing address in national press registers.

City editor was George Russ Brown; Fred Brown was circulation manager; Robert Brown was city reporter.

Among his accomplishments in August 1883, editor Brown accepted a plea from a 14-year-old in Prescott who wanted to become a stringer. Brown wrote to the boy, "Send all the news and take no sides in politics." The most important items, for which he would pay 50 cents, were to be sent by telegraph. Less important items (25 cents) should be sent as mail for delivery by the train.

It wasn't long before a 16-year-old Fred Allsopp moved to Little Rock to work in the newspaper mail room.

The 1883 Gazette did not hesitate to publish gossip about Republicans on the national stage, and the rumor that President Chester A. Arthur kept a mistress was widespread.

According to a profile of his presidency posted online by the Miller Center of the University of Virginia, Arthur's marriage had been on the verge of collapse before his wife died in 1880, because of his affinity for late hours and high living. One of his close associates, N.Y. Sen. Roscoe Conkling, was said to be having an affair with an unhappily married woman; and Arthur was a single man in the White House.

Whether or not such rumors ensured Arthur did not win nomination in 1884 to a second term, he wasn't trying hard for one, according to historian Justus Doenecke. Writing for the Miller Center profile, Doenecke says that Arthur made little effort to obtain the nomination because he knew he had Bright's disease, a fatal kidney condition.

After he left office in 1885, he did some work with his law firm in New York but was often too ill for public appearances. He died Nov. 18, 1886, of a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 57.

-- Celia Storey

A Section on 07/08/2019