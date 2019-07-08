Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson pleads guilty to bribery charge in Missouri

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Benton, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. A former health care executive has admitted to taking part in a conspiracy to bribe the Arkansas governor's nephew. Robin Raveendran pleaded guilty Wednesday, June 12, 2019, to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. The former executive vice president of Preferred Family Healthcare says he and others bribed former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson in exchange for him backing legislative actions to benefit Preferred Family. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Former Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson has pleaded guilty in federal court to another bribery charge.

Hutchinson, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery regarding “his role in a multi-million-dollar public corruption scheme that involved embezzlement, bribes and illegal campaign contributions for elected public officials,” a news release by the office of the U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Missouri states.

Hutchinson is subject to a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole and a fine of up to $250,000 for this charge.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

On June 25, Hutchinson pleaded guilty in the Western District of Arkansas to accepting bribes and falsifying tax records, affirming during a court hearing that he received thousands of dollars from lobbyists seeking to influence state policy. Hutchinson faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison for those charges.

The lawmaker, a nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, resigned his Senate seat after a federal grand jury indicted him last August for misusing campaign money and knowingly underreporting thousands of dollars in taxes.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.