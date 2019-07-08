Jacksonville police attempted to taze man before using deadly force, chief says

Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department attempted to taze a man before using deadly force and the incident is being investigated internally, authorities said.

Police Chief John Franklin said a man who was shot and killed after swinging a knife at officers in the backyard of a Jacksonville resident was a white male in his early 60s.

"An internal and criminal investigation has been opened," Franklin said. "We expect the criminal investigation to be done by the end of the week and we expect the internal to be done soon as well. They aren't very complicated cases."

The man's identity and the officer's identity will not be released until an investigation is completed, but body camera footage will be available once its complete, Franklin said.

"We are trying to be as transparent as possible," Franklin said.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Jacksonville officers were dispatched at 11:58 a.m. to a residence at 1200 McArthur Drive after receiving reports that a man was allegedly choking his sister.

"He resided at the property where the incident occurred," Franklin said. "He was known to us and his mother called two weeks ago wanting us to supervise his leaving of the property because she wanted him gone."

Before officers arrived, the man armed himself with a knife and made threats toward relatives and himself, authorities said in their release.

Police arrived at the scene at 12:03 p.m. and encountered the man in the residence's backyard, where they said they attempted to negotiate with the man before he swung the knife.

"Five officers were on the scene, I believe," Franklin said. "They had fired a taser, but it failed and it progressed to deadly force when he attempted to harm one officer in particular."

One officer then fired his gun at the man, striking him.

"He fired one shot," Franklin said.

The man was taken to North Metro Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the second officer-involved shooting for the department this year, department spokeswoman April Kiser previously said.