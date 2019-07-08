Jacksonville police say man swung knife before he was killed

A Jacksonville Police Department officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday, authorities said in a news release.

Police said a man at the scene swung a knife at officers in the backyard of a Jacksonville residence, at which point an officer shot him.

The man's identity is not being released until his next of kin is notified, and the officer's identity will not be released until an investigation is completed, department spokesman April Kiser said.

She added that the actual amount of time that will take varies, based on the individual scene and incident.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Jacksonville officers were dispatched at 11:58 a.m. to a residence at 1200 McArthur Drive after receiving reports that a man was allegedly choking his sister.

Before officers arrived, the man armed himself with a knife and made threats toward relatives and himself, authorities said in their release.

Police arrived at the scene at 12:03 p.m. and encountered the man in the residence's backyard, where they said they attempted to negotiate with the man before he swung the knife.

One officer then fired his gun at the man, striking him.

He was transported to North Metro Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Kiser said she did not know specifically what kind of knife the man was said to have been armed with. She said the knife was the only weapon in the man's possession she had been told of.

Information about the officer's length of time on the force, the officer's rank, how many officers responded to the call or if the man had previous contacts with the department wasn't immediately available.

This is the second officer-involved shooting for the department this year, Kiser said.

According to previous reports, Jacksonville police officers fatally shot a man on June 14 during what authorities said was an attempted burglary at a School Drive car dealership.

Metro on 07/08/2019