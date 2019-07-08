Kidnapped child, 4, found safe, Arkansas State Police say; mother in custody

A Lonoke County child who was reported to have been kidnapped Sunday was later found safe, and her mother is in custody, police said.

Kensley Yeatman, 4, was forcibly taken from her temporary guardian’s home by her mother, Stephanie Torres, according to an Arkansas State Police advisory.

Authorities initially believed Torres might be traveling to New Mexico or Alabama.

State police reported Monday that Kensley had been found safe and that Torres was taken into custody. No further information was immediately known, including where the two were found.

