12-year-old boy killed in U.S. 67 crash; motorcyclist dies in Little Rock wreck

FILE — A sign for U.S. 67/167 is shown in this file photo.

A 12-year-old boy and a motorcyclist died in separate crashes in Pulaski County over the weekend, police said.

The boy was killed and four people were injured Sunday afternoon after a car struck a disabled vehicle near Cabot, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the north lanes of U.S. 67, according to a preliminary report by state police.

Authorities said a Toyota Corolla crashed into the trailer of a disabled SUV resting on the shoulder and rolled onto its driver’s side.

A 12-year-old passenger in the Toyota died following the crash. The car’s driver, 38-year-old Osmani Silva, of Cabot, along with another boy, were injured.

Two people riding in the SUV, 67-year-old George Strong and 55-year-old Donald Jordan, were also injured in the wreck.

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in Little Rock after a car pulled into his path, a second report states.

Kevin Oates, 50, was riding his 2013 Harley Davidson west near 7200 Colonel Glenn Rd. shortly before 3:30 a.m. when a second vehicle pulled out of a driveway and made a left turn into the motorcyclist’s path, authorities said.

Oates was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time at the time of both wrecks.

At least 237 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.