Morton gets 10th win, Rays beat Yankees 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Charlie Morton struck out 10 in 52/3 innings to help the Tampa Bay Rays split a four-games series with the AL East-leading New Yok Yankees, 2-1 on Sunday.

Morton (10-2) allowed one run, five hits and one walk in lowering his AL-best ERA to 2.32. The AL All-Star has given up two or fewer runs in 15 of 19 starts.

Rangers 4, Twins 1, 11 innings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rougned Odor's three-run homer in the 11th inning gave the Texas Rangers a win against the Minnesota Twins.

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1

TORONTO -- Trent Thornton pitched six shutout innings to win for the first time in four starts, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles to avoid a three-game sweep.

Red Sox 6, Tigers 3

DETROIT -- David Price pitched one-run ball over five innings, Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts each drove in two runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers to complete a three-game sweep.

Athletics 7, Mariners 4

SEATTLE -- Matt Olson hit a home run for the second straight game to lead a five-run first inning and the Oakland Athletics powered past the Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Sunday.

Astros 11, Angels 10, 10 innings

HOUSTON -- George Springer hit a game-ending, RBI single in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Angels after a violent collision at home plate knocked Los Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy out of the game.

INTERLEAGUE

White Sox 3, Cubs 1.

CHICAGO -- Iván Nova pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning for his first home win in eight tries, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs to salvage a two-game split Sunday.

Nationals 5, Royals 2

WASHINGTON -- Anthony Rendon doubled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Brian Dozier and Victor Robles homered, and the Washington Nationals beat the Kansas City Royals to ride a wave of momentum into the All-Star break.

Indians 11, Reds 1

CINCINNATI -- Greg Allen homered and tripled among his career-high four hits, Trevor Bauer stayed hot with seven solid innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Cincinnati Reds.

Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer and Tyler Naquin and Jason Kipnis added solo shots, helping Cleveland to a season-high sixth straight win.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pirates 6, Brewers 5

PITTSBURGH -- Red-hot rookie Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Sunday in their final game before the All-Star break.

The estimated 403-foot shot cleared the seats beyond the fence in right-center field and bounced toward the Allegheny River. Reynolds' seventh homer of the season came after Kevin Kramer walked and Adam Frazier singled off reliever Junior Guerra (3-2).

Braves 4, Marlins 3

ATLANTA -- Josh Donaldson capped his strong first-half finish by hitting a two-run homer and Charlie Culberson's defensive play helped the Atlanta Braves escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to beat the Miami Marlins.

Phillies 8, Mets 3

NEW YORK -- Aaron Nola, Jay Bruce and the Philadelphia Phillies see plenty of reasons why they can play even better after the All-Star Game.

The Mets? Well, they say there's always hope.

Nola held the Mets hitless into the sixth inning, Bruce homered twice and the Phillies quieted New York.

Giants 1, Cardinals 0

SAN FRANCISCO -- Evan Longoria homered with one out in the seventh inning to break up Jack Flaherty's bid for a no-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants held on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals.

Editorial on 07/08/2019